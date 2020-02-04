2020 Iowa Caucus Updates: Dems Blame “ Quality Checks ” for Latest Iowa Results

DES MONKS, Iowa – UPDATE 9:50 p.m. local time:

The Iowa Democratic Party says it is behind in reporting the results of the country’s first caucuses due to unspecified “quality checks”.

Communications director Mandy McClure said Monday evening that the delay was also due to the fact that the party had reported three sets of data for the first time.

McClure said the party has data far from “about 25 percent” of the 1,765 state ridings and “and early data indicates that participation is underway for 2016”.

The Iowa Democratic Party had decided to release three sets of results: the totals for the “first line-up” and “the final line-up”, as well as the total for each candidate for the “state delegate equivalents”. Previously, only the ultimate number of each candidate for delegates to the state convention had been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Original report:

The caucus vote began in Iowa on Monday evening as Democrats balanced their desire for fundamental change with their desire to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential primary season opening competition.

Nearly a dozen White House candidates were still fighting for the chance to take Trump in November, although the first Iowa caucus in the country was to provide some clarity on what was a confusing nomination fight during much of last year.

As the evening caucuses opened, there were signs of major enthusiasm. In front of the Englert Theater in Iowa City, long lines stretched a block in two directions. Organizers preparing for large turnout opened the balcony for additional seating and warned early arrivals to expect delays.

At the end of the day, tens of thousands of Democrats were expected to gather in community centers, high school gymnasiums and more than 1,600 other caucuses in the first of more than 50 contests to be held over the next five months. . Caucuses made the first verdict on what the party represents in the Trump era – and who he believes is best placed to confront the Republican president, whom Democratic voters are desperate to beat this fall.

An unsurprising development: Trump was to win the Republican caucus, a largely symbolic victory given that he faced no significant opposition.

For Democrats, the time was full of promise for a party that has captured significant gains in the states since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of clear optimism, a cloud of uncertainty and a Increased resentment between the parties hovered over Monday’s election as the prospect of an unclear outcome raised fears of a long and contentious primary struggle in the months to come.

“It is I who can bring our party together,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on a phone call before starting the vote, suggesting that her rivals could not. They said it was they who brought unity.

Polls have suggested Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders may have a narrow lead, but one of the top four candidates – Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – could win an unpredictable win in Iowa and eccentric caucus system as organizers prepared for record attendance. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, was also claiming momentum, while foreign candidates, including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard, could be factors.

“If someone tells you they know who’s going to win, they either have a whisper from God or they are crazy because no one knows,” said Deidre DeJear, who announced his support for Warren on Monday and was the first black woman to win a primary in the whole state of Iowa.

According to AP VoteCast, a poll of voters who said they plan to participate in Democratic caucuses on Monday, about two-thirds of Iowa caucuses said supporting a candidate who would fundamentally change the system in Washington was important for their vote.

That compared to about a third of the caucuses who said it was more important to support a candidate who would restore the political system to the way it was before Trump’s election in 2016.

Democrats in Iowa reported two major issues that dominated their minds: health care and climate change.

By noon Monday, a handful of satellite caucuses had already taken place a few thousand kilometers from Iowa. In Glasgow, Scotland, Sanders received the most support from the 19 caucuses in attendance, while Warren came second and Buttigieg third. No other candidate was viable.

In Iowa, some 200,000 voters were expected.

The four senators on the ground left Iowa Sunday evening to return to the U.S. Capitol for Trump’s recall trial, but have done what they can to continue their campaigns from Washington. While Warren ran his town hall by phone, Klobuchar’s husband and daughter appeared during a prospecting launch in Des Moines.

In the suburbs of Des Moines, Buttigieg gave a hundred volunteers a last shot of encouragement before they went out in the cold to knock on the doors of him around noon Monday.

“We are exactly where we need to be to amaze the political world,” he said, igniting the cheers of the 38-year-old former mayor, who was an asterisk a year ago and is now among the best candidates.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife Jill delivered pizza on Monday to a few dozen volunteers who work on the phone in his Des Moines field office in the south.

“I feel good,” he said as he entered, wearing his iconic aviator sunglasses.

Iowa offers only a tiny percentage of the delegates needed to win the nomination, but plays an inordinate role in the slaughter of the primary areas. A poor performance in Iowa could slow down first-rate fundraising and diminish support in later states, while a solid result can give a candidate much-needed momentum.

The last Democrats who won Iowa caucuses then won the party’s nomination.

The 2020 fight took place over a myriad of distractions, in particular the push by Congressional Democrats to depose Trump, who often overshadowed the primary and effectively pinned several prominent candidates in Washington at the peak of the start of the campaign. election.

Meanwhile, ultra-billionaire Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, is waging a side campaign that ignores Iowa as it prepares to pounce on any perceived weakness in the field in March.

The amalgam of quirks, including new rules for accounting for the caucus’ already complicated results, was heading for what could be a murky Iowa final before the race quickly swung to voting-only New Hampshire eight days later.

The new party rules may give more than one candidate the chance to win in Iowa, even if they are not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party reported three sets of results at the end of the state’s first caucuses: a count of preferences for initial caucus candidates; the total of the “final alignment” votes after supporters of lower-ranking candidates were able to make a second choice, and the total number of equivalent state delegates each candidate receives.

There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which was the traditional norm.

