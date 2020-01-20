2020 Jean Banchet Awards celebrate the culinary scene of Chicago

The 2020 Jean Banchet Awards, in honor of Chicago’s world-famous culinary scene, were presented on Sunday evening at location Six10, where 400 food industry experts gathered to honor the achievements of chefs, restaurateurs, designers and more.

The honor went to the men and women team of Anna and David Posey of Elske, who received the prize for chef of the year. Restaurant of the year went to Smyth, the Tony West Loop eatery helped by the men and women team of John Shields & Karen Urie Shields.

Anna and David Posey van Elske received the best chef prizes on Sunday evening at the Jean Banchet Awards 2020. Ji Suk Yi / For the Sun-Times

It was also a great evening for Kiko / Kumiko, as Mariya Russell received the prize for best chef de cuisine, while Kumiko was named best bar.

The legendary Ina Pinkney – Chicago’s beloved ‘Breakfast Queen’ from her namesake’s restaurant Ina received the 2020 Jean Banchet Culinary Achievement Award, in honor of her culinary career and support for the Chicago restaurant community. The restaurant was closed in 2013 after more than 33 years of serving (mostly) breakfast to generations of enthusiastic diners.

The Jean Banchet Awards are named after the late chef who helped the globally acclaimed restaurant Le Francais in Wheeling in the 1970s and 1980s, where Chef Banchet transformed French cuisine into an art form.

Here is the list of the 2020 Jean Banchet Award winners:

Chef of the year: Anna and David Posey (Elske)

Restaurant of the year: Smyth

Rising Chef of the year: Jess Galli (bungalow in the middle of the browser)

Best new restaurant: Kytes

Chef-de-kitchen: Mariya Russell (Kumiko | Kikko)

Patissier of the Year: Craig Harzewski (Brindille)

Rising Pastry Chef of the year: Tatum Sinclair (S.K.Y.)

Best neighborhood restaurant: passerotto

Best Heritage Restaurant: Cafe Istanbul

Best counter service: Publican Quality Meats

Best bar: Kumiko

Dear bartender: Kevin Beary (The Bamboo Room at Three Dots and a Dash)

Dear Sommelier: Aaron McManus (Oriole)

Best restaurant service: SKY.

Best restaurant design: Tzuco

The Jean Banchet Culinary Achievement Award, in honor of a career in excellence and support from the Chicago restaurant community: 2020 Honoree, Chef Ina Pinkney (Ina’s)

