[2020-main-election-voter’s-manual]

California’s primary election is on March 3, 2020, and this year, there are a whole lot of variations.

The enlargement of the “Voter’s Option Act” usually means that voters in many counties throughout the point out, like Fresno and Madera counties, will get a ballot in the mail, even if they are used to going to a polling spot.

Also, hundreds of thousands of California voters who are unaffiliated — that means they’re not registered with any political celebration — will not likely be equipped to vote in the presidential main unless of course they request a ballot to do so or re-sign-up with a social gathering in advance of time.

This election also attributes a point out proposition on school funding.

Action News breaks down all of the changes in our Voter’s Tutorial.

Take a look at the troubles and meet the candidates at the links under.

Propositions

What is Proposition 13? $15 billion school bond on 2020 ballot

$408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot





Local races

Entrance-runners in Fresno mayoral race go over business and homelessness

Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa combating for votes as March main nears

How the main will work

New methods to aid voting participation in Fresno County get there

This is how the Golden Point out counts delegates

This is how the 2020 presidential main works in CA





Chasing California

Chasing California is an ABC Owned Television Stations First Restricted Collection about the political fight for California. This calendar year, extra than at any time, California votes will make any difference in identifying the presidential nominee. We get you within the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for a single-on-a person, special obtain to the candidates.