2020-major-election:-reside-results-protection

California’s major election is on Tuesday, March three, 2020, and Action News has you lined.

We will have dwell protection of all of the nearby races on ABC30.com in between 9 pm and 11 pm. That protection will be streamed on this page.

In the meantime, ABC Information will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation on ABC30.

Local Success

Click on below to be taken to our live neighborhood benefits website page

Protection of major neighborhood races

What is Proposition 13? $15 billion faculty bond on 2020 ballot

$408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot

Front-runners in Fresno mayoral race talk about company and homelessness

Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa preventing for votes as March key nears

Success of the presidental principal in California