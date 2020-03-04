2020-major-election:-reside-results-protection

KFSN
By
ABC30.com staff members
California’s major election is on Tuesday, March three, 2020, and Action News has you lined.
We will have dwell protection of all of the nearby races on ABC30.com in between 9 pm and 11 pm. That protection will be streamed on this page.
In the meantime, ABC Information will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation on ABC30.
Local Success
Click on below to be taken to our live neighborhood benefits website page
Protection of major neighborhood races
- What is Proposition 13? $15 billion faculty bond on 2020 ballot
- $408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot
- Front-runners in Fresno mayoral race talk about company and homelessness
- Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa preventing for votes as March key nears
Success of the presidental principal in California
