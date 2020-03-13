2020 Masters Golf Tournament Posted by Coronavirus

Breaking News

A tradition unlike any other … there’s little dust – even today.

Augusta National Golf Club announces the 2020 Masters Tournament – the most famous pro golf event – has been replaced by coronavirus.

“Respect for the health and well-being of all involved in this event and the citizens of the Augusta community, the 2020 Masters tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals have been posted.”

The Masters is set to kick off on April 9 in Augusta – and is thought by organizers to host the tournament without fans.

However, as the pandemic grows and health experts warn against public gatherings of any kind, the powers that be decide to pull the plug … at least for now.

Chairman of Augusta Fred Ridley states … “Finally, the health and well-being of all involved in these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision.”

“We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at a later date.”

“We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Governor’s Office, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and other local authorities. We are grateful to all entities. of their great efforts and guidance. “

It is unclear if officials are seeking reschedule – it looks like everyone is waiting for a viewing mode.

Keep going. Stay safe. Wash your hands.