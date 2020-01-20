2020 MLK Day events in Tampa Bay

FILE – In this file dated August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, during his speech “I Have a Dream” at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington to demonstrators. (AP photo / file)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – This week we’re celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous civil rights activists in the country.

Dr. King’s birthday is January 15th, but MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of the month.

Various events take place in the Tampa Bay area on Monday, January 20, and the following days to Dr. Honor and celebrate King.

Below is a list of events:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

32nd Annual Hillsborough County Pastor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service

When: January 20 at 4:00 p.m.

January 20 at 4:00 p.m. Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church is located at 2101 Lowe Street, Tampa, Florida

City of Tampas Martin Luther King Parade

When: January 20 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 20 from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The parade begins in Cuscaden Park and ends at Middleton High School

POLK COUNTY

Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Speech Competition

When: January 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

January 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: New Mount Zion Church at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida

New Mount Zion Church at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida This challenge in academic speaking teaches the story of the students and how important it is to think clearly and speak to an audience.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

When: January 20 at 9 a.m.

January 20 at 9 a.m. Where: North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, Florida

North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater, Florida The celebration includes breakfast in the recreation complex at 9:00 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM march to Buccaneer Field and a rally at 12:00 PM. The cost is $ 5 for adults and $ 3 for children up to 10 years old.

MLK Dream Big Parade and Family Fun Day

When: January 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

January 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field is located at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field is located at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida This is the longest parade in the country in honor of MLK. After the parade, enjoy a fun-filled day for the whole family at Tropicana Field with a kids’ area, entertainment, a training ride, day programs, and more.

HERNANDO COUNTY

MLK parade in Brooksville

When: January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville, Florida

CITRUS COUNTY

MLK Unity Walk & Program

When: January 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

January 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Where: Liberty Park 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY

Unification March by Newtowns Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

When: January 20 at 10:30 a.m.

January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Where: Robert L. Taylor Community Complex located at 1845 34th St., Sarasota, Florida

If you know of any other event in Tampa Bay that is not on this list, please email us at online@wfla.com.

LAST STORIES: