2020 MLS Season: Djordje Mihailovic is looking for a strong year with fire

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic started the 2019 season with speed before campaigning up and down. He hopes for more positives in 2020.

A year further away from blowing out the front cruciate ligament in his right knee during the loss of the Fire-playoff to the Red Bulls in 2017, Mihailovic had a strong show last year in the winter camp of the American national team and scored in his debut with the senior national team.

He then started the Major League Soccer season in the basic line-up of the Fire before the arrival of Nicolas Gaitan changed his role. His playing time decreased and the last of 16 starts came on August 14.

“I have learned a little what professional life is all about,” said Mihailovic, 21, who had three goals and two assists in 27 games. “” I won’t always see the sun and rainbows. I will also have to go through difficult times, and that will really get the best out of myself and how I now respond to that situation.

“” When a quality player like Gaitan comes, I have to show that I also have the quality to play on the field and not just sit back and say, “I think he’s better than me.” I’m not going to fight for my place. “When [Gaitan] came and I saw that my minutes were falling, I certainly tried to work harder in training. But the coaches did not really have the same attitude towards me. “

Mihailovic was signed in January 2017 as a player of Homegrown and knows that the 2020 season is important for his career. Now working under Raphael Wicky, a coach hired in part because of his experience with young players, Mihailovic has the opportunity to further settle in MLS and earn more time with the national team.

“I think it’s huge,” Mihailovic said about what 2020 means to him. “” This is my fourth season at the club and I think it is my eighth season [since] that I came to the academy for the first time. I am at the age when I have to make a name for myself and have an impact on the team. “

Wicky should help him with that.

Mihailovic said he was “very excited” when he heard that the fire had adopted Wicky, whose coaching philosophy he saw while working with Wicky with the US national team under 17. Now, along with the Fire, Mihailovic said the first thing Wicky talked to him about was his “” mentality and the kind of effort I have to make for the team. “

“He has told me that the technique and tactics are there, but if I give the energy and work pace that the team needs, I can be an important part of the team,” he said.

During the low season, Mihailovic trained at the German second-class club FC Nurnberg and got a taste of European football. Wicky is familiar with that area and knows how to succeed in Europe.

“” With his background in Europe and playing in the league and coaching FC Basel [in Switzerland], he has that European idea of ​​a player who could flourish there, “said Mihailovic. “” He told me from the first time we met that he wanted to make me the best player I can become. I am certainly ready for that challenge. ”