2020 MLS uniforms: Chicago Fire turns blue

Once nicknamed ‘Men in Red’, the fire will turn blue in 2020.

As expected after teasers and leaks, the primary kit of the Fire was unveiled Wednesday evening blue for the first time in team history. With the evil new primary logo on the left side of the chest, the “Homecoming” kit of the fire is navy blue with thin red diagonal pinstripes. According to the team, the look is complemented by navy blue shorts and red socks.

Former MVP competition Mike Magee modeled the sweater during an MLS-wide launch event.

The look differs from what the Fire had worn for most of their existence. Except for four years in the years 2010, the primary looks of the Fire were red shirts – with a wide white stripe across the chest – over red shorts. In 2012-13 the white stripe was replaced by blue and the unpopular jersey 2014-15 removed the stripe and replaced it with blue shoulders.

To the great relief of many fans, the white stripe was restored for the primary kits 2016-17 and 2018-19.

This kit, supplied by adidas, has a template that is strikingly similar to the one worn by the English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, albeit in different colors. The secondary set of The Fire has not been released, but is expected to be revealed by the end of the month.

How the look was received by fans would be an interesting storyline to look at, since it is very different from the previous look and has the new logo. Judging by social media, the response to Wednesday’s unveiling was positive.

That is of course in stark contrast to how that new weapon was greeted. Last month, owner Joe Mansueto responded to the negative feedback on the new badge, hoping that people would take time for it, but not exclude a possible change.

“I think you should give it time to come to a conclusion,” Mansueto said. “Because we can’t change anything in the short term, let’s see how it goes on throughout the season. Is it growing on people? Isn’t it? If it doesn’t work, we will eventually solve it. Hopefully it will. People will be in context see and start to love it. If not, we will solve it. But we will do what is good for our fans. Our interests are fully aligned. We all want a great badge. “