2020-most-important-election:-are-living-california-election-success-protection

California’s principal election is on Tuesday, March three, 2020, and Motion Information has you covered.

We will have live protection of all of the area races on ABC30.com concerning 9 pm and 11 pm. That protection will be streamed on this web page.

In the meantime, ABC Information will have coverage of the presidential most important in Tremendous Tuesday states across the nation on ABC30.

Area Outcomes

Click on below to be taken to our dwell regional outcomes web site

Coverage of main area races

What is Proposition 13? $15 billion university bond on 2020 ballot

Early success exhibit Dyer leading Janz for Fresno mayoral primary

$408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot

Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa combating for votes as March principal nears

Effects of the presidental major in California

(Click on in this article for a reside county by county appear at how Californians are voting in the presidental most important)