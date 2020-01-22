2020 NFL design: Chicago Bears seek a tight end in class without clear stars

MOBILE, Ala. – Every team wants a versatile, tight end, but it is a necessity in Matt Nagy’s attack. So although there are many reasons why the Bears’ attack was terrible this season, that place was the biggest problem outside of quarterback.

It is a top priority this offseason, and it would suit the Bears to find a quality contributor to the design instead of spending a lot of money on a free agency when Trey Burton already has a substantial contract.

That will be difficult this year. There is a chance that this could be the first draft without a tight end picked in the first round since 2016. Given that the bears have no pick in the first round, that might not be so bad.

Their first selection is a second rounder at number 43 overall, followed by number 50, then nothing until the fifth round. The Senior Bowl has a few tight ends that are worth considering with those earlier choices, as well as some late-round candidates.

Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney and Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins are potential second-round goals that the bears have explored this week. Prospects for small schools Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic and Adam Trautman of Dayton are also interesting.

Pinkney has the potential to be the best end of the class, although Notre Dame Cole Kmet is the consensus choice. Pinkney said he told the bears that he “can have any kind of tight end that a team needs” and tries to shape himself to the NFL positions Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Austin Hooper and Zach Ertz.

“I can theoretically be a great mix of all,” he said.

Pinkney had a breakout season as a junior with 774 yards and seven touchdowns, but chose to return to Vanderbilt after reviewers told him he would probably not be a first-round pick.

That move lost football-wise – another aspect of his decision was obtaining his diploma from one of the most prestigious schools in the country – and he dropped to 20 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“I want to show that the junior year wasn’t an outlier,” said Pinkney. “It was no coincidence.”

Hopkins, conversely, rose steadily during his time at Purdue to deliver 830 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

The bears were burned by a tight end of a small school when they drafted the 45th overall Adam Shaheen in 2017, but there is much to be found about Trautman. He is 6-foot-6, 253 pounds and, like Burton, a former quarterback.

Most tight ends don’t start playing the position and are sent there by coaches, but Trautman’s path was very unusual. Two years after his day as a quarterback with Dayton, he asked to switch.

“In a sense, it was the fastest way to the field, but I didn’t run away from the competition,” Trautman said. “We had a three-year-old starter at the tight end, so it wasn’t like this:” Oh, I’m never going to play quarterback, so I’m going to the tight end here and trying it out. ‘was because I wanted to put a new dynamic in the position and open something new in our attack. “

It was a guts to reward him and the program. Trautman caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Bear attack assistant Shane Toub, a fellow Dayton product, gave him a shout-out on Twitter this week, and Trautman said he spoke to the team “several times.”

“They are interested in me and tell me they like what they see,” he said. “And I love the history of the organization. It is almost unparalleled. “

The greater concern for the bears is their future, which is currently weak for Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Nagy regretted the tight end issues during the past season. The Bears crew jointly managed 416 meters and two touchdowns on 46 catches. Finding someone who can change that immediately and for the long term is of the utmost importance.