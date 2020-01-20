2020 NFL draft: few picks, bears must find gems at quarterback, tight end

MOBILE, Ala. – This is probably Ryan Pace’s last chance to correct two of his biggest draft errors as Managing Director of Bears, and it will not be easy given his diluted stock picks.

That makes the Senior Bowl an ideal destination for the bears, and they had a solid delegation of scouts weaving through the game’s headquarters while teams started formal interviews with interested players. This event is usually a showcase for potential customers in the second and third row who are trying to climb, and that is precisely the aisle in which Pace shops.

Of the 254 players set up in 2019, 93 were Senior Bowl participants. That includes 40 that went in the first three rounds, so there is quality talent to be found, although the last Senior Bowl player’s Bears drafted defensive end was Kylie Fitts, a sixth-rounder in 2018 who didn’t survive the last cuts last summer.

With Pace in his sixth year and producing only one winning season, he is almost on time to turn the quarterback and tight end positions. In 2017, he drafted Mitch Trubisky in the first round and Adam Shaheen in the second, and both have disappointed.

While Pace reaffirmed his dedication to Trubisky and gathered some praise for Shaheen, he should be totally unaware of his work for the two. The bears need promising players at both positions, and that should be their goal with their two second round picks.

Barring an exchange or a surprisingly high compensation choice, that is the only important ammunition rate. Those are the two best selections of the Bears – Nos. 43 and 50 in general – and their remaining five choices are in the fifth round or later.

Justin Herbert from Oregon is the best quarterback in the Senior Bowl, but he is far beyond the Bears’ reach as a likely top-10 choice. But behind him, Jalen Hurts in Oklahoma is a rising prospect that deserves their attention. He flared up in Alabama, but rushed back last season to become second place for the Heisman Trophy.

Hurts was almost a 1,000-meter rusher as a true freshman in Alabama and rolled 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground for Oklahoma last season.

He also completed 69.7 percent of his passes, averaging 275.1 meters, and threw 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions. That completion rate was a huge leap from the 60.4 he booked as a second-year at Alabama, showing that he is capable of continuing to grow.

“Jalen has come a long, long way,” said senior bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who worked as an NFL scout for two decades. “People asked me about Jalen [in 2018] and I said,” Maybe if he comes to the Senior Bowl in a few years, it might be like a different position player. “He was blown out. He has come so far.”

That said, he has a lot to prove. Hurts is not considered to be a first rounder, partly because there are concerns about his throwing accuracy, questions about how well his skills are being transferred to the NFL and assumptions that his statistics have been blown up by the Oklahoma system and the offensive line.

For the bears, the running ability of Hurts would make him deviate from what they normally had on quarterback and this would mean a change in philosophy. Trubisky is athletic enough to run, but coach Matt Nagy tried to keep him in the bag most of the last season.

Betting on hurting would require the bears to be at the forefront of an NFL trend rather than being stuck in their ways. Three teams – in particular the Ravens with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson – made the playoffs with quarterbacks with two threats, and Kyler Murray set up a promising rookie season for the cardinals by finishing 10th in yards passing and second among quarterbacks in a hurry.

“You have many guys on the next level who show that they can make things happen with their arms and legs,” Hurts said. “I think I am a player who can do that.”

The bears will also certainly explore Jordan State’s Jordan Love and Colorado’s Steven Montez, as well as some possible late roundbacks that they can try to develop.

Pace has already tried to correct Shaheen’s course by signing Trey Burton for a $ 32 million four-year deal in 2018, and that seemed like a perfect fit until injuries destroyed his 2019 season. The bears plan to have Burton back next season, but his contract expires after 2021 and they could cut him down with a small dead salary limit that will be reached one year from now.

As long as they don’t have scars by diving into small schools after they get Shaheen from Division II Ashland, they have to look at Dayton’s Adam Trautman this week. He had 70 catches for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns and is expected to be available in the middle rounds.

He should be on their list in the Senior Bowl, along with Vanderbilt’s meaty catcher Jared Pinkney, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins and Florida Atlantic 1,000-yard receiver Harrison Bryant.

None of those names at quarterback or tight end jump off the page, but that’s where the bears are. They have to desperately pick out a future star, rather than being in the familiar position that they are missing.