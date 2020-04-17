2020 NFL Draft: preview of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Tight end

The Patriots didn’t really address Rob Gronkowski’s departure last offseason, despite an awful draft class at the position. This year’s team is no less exciting. New England could miss Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, but it could be Adam Trautman or Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant in Round 3.

Quarterback

Signs suggest the Patriots will be fine with Jarrett Stidham (2019 fourth-round) and veteran Brian Hoyer fighting to start after the departure of Tom Brady. However, doing another quarterback would be wise. The question is whether New England should target one early, like Jordan State Love or Washington’s Jacob Eason, with just one pick (No. 23) in the top 85.

Linebacker

Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all walked into free agency, and 30-year-old Donturan Hightower is entering a contract year. Bill Belichick always finds useful linebackers for cheap, but he may need to make a major investment in the position. Wisconsin’s Zack Baun will bring many skills to Round 1 or through a trade down to Round 2.

Defensive line

Belichick could use depth up front. Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, whose game is built on power and technique, will be a classic selection of Belichick in Round 1, with inside-out capabilities.

Offensive tackle

Right tackle Marcus Cannon turned 32 in May and denied some, while left tackle Isaiah Wynn missed 24 games in injury through two seasons.

Safety

Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are 32. The team brought in Adrian Phillips, but the back end needs fresh blood.

-FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

For various reasons, the Patriots have made just three first-round picks since 2015, and all three have struggled with injuries and limited production. After a strong rookie season, Sony Michel (2018) took a major step back last year as fellow first-rounder Isaiah Wynn lost half of the season with a turf toe after being injured by an Achilles his rookie campaign. The class was once promising in 2015, but Shaq Mason is now the sole major contributor after Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown left the free agency. Joe Thuney and Elandon Roberts, the top contributors from the class of 2016, may also be leaving this spring. The class of 2017 was made solely by rotational rusher Deatrich Wise, and the 2018 class needs more time.

Best pick: G Shaq Mason, R4 2015 – Mason started 70 of a possible 80 games through five seasons, perhaps not credibly before earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Worst pick: CB Duke Dawson, R2 2018 – The history of the Patriots with second-round DBs is heavenly, and Dawson is no exception. He confronted Denver in August for a swap of late-round picks.

-2019 Statistics

TOTAL OFFENSE: 354.0 (15th)

RUSHING: 106.4 (18th)

PASSING: 247.6 (8th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 275.9 (1st)

RUSHING: 95.5 (6th)

PASSING: 180.4 (2nd)

-Remove Level Media