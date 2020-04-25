2020 NFL Draft: SEC dominance, running on WRs

Teams continued to sink into the depth class of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals running to the top of Round 2 by snatching Clemson across Tee Higgins.

After six rounds went to Round 1, Round 2 began with two in a row, as the Indianapolis Colts beat USC Michael Pittman Jr. in 34th overall. A total of eight recipients of the first 34 picks set a record for the average draft season.

Higgins will take over from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick on Thursday night and the team’s quarterback to beat Higgins’ team in the CFP National Championship game in January.

The Indianapolis Colts have taken Pittman, the son of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running No. 34. They took the pick from Washington in last year’s draft, when the Redskins traded for Montez Sweat.

A third straight practice position went into the 35th, with the Detroit Lions beating Georgia running back D’Andre Swift. He was the second running back in the draft, after LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Kansas City with the final Round 1 pick.

Then return back-to-back safitions. After nothing came in Round 1, the New York Giants took on Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, and the New England Patriots – who made their first draft pick – sacked Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger.

The Carolina Panthers opted for a pass rusher, taking over Pennsylvania State’s end Everur Gross-Matos. That started a mini run in the trenches.

After the Miami Dolphins acquired Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the Houston Texans tabbed TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the 40th overall. Houston took to choose from Arizona in the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

The Indianapolis Colts made the first choice of the second round, sending the Cleveland Browns a five-round pick to move three spots and select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Position-wise talent continued to roll from there, with the Jaguars taking Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault at age 42, and the Chicago Bears holding the first tight end, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet at 43. The That choice was the final one involved in the Khalil Mack trade with the Raiders.

Another pair of safety back-to-backs next – LSU’s Grant Delpit in Cleveland and Antoine Winfield Jr. of Minnesota Jr. in Tampa Bay – before the Broncos doubled in receivers with Pennsylvania State wideout K.J. Hamler. Denver took Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday.

Then came two more defensive ends. Atlanta took Auburn’s Marlon Davidson, and Seattle traded with the New York Jets for Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first draft pick with the 11th wideout in the top 49 pick – Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool.

The first cornerbacks of Round 2 returned to the back-to-back boards at Nos. 50 and 51, with Chicago taking on Jaylon Johnson and Dallas with Alabama’s Trevon Diggs.

The Los Angeles Rams then added a replacement for Todd Gurley, taking the State of Florida running behind Cam Akers.

At 53 came one of the biggest surprises in the draft to date, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles starter Carson Wentz has battled knee, back and head injuries in the last three seasons, failing to finish after either three in the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills became the last team to take on a No. 1 player. 54, grabbing the Iowa defense at the end of A.J. Epenesa.

The run continues with the Rams and Jets, who sack Florida’s Jeffrey and Denzel Mims. Made for 13 wide receivers in the top 59 picks, setting a new record by two rounds.

Among the final picks of Round 2 were a pair of runners – Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins to Baltimore and Boston College’s A.J. Dillon to Green Bay – and a pair of linebacker: Josh Uche to New England after the trade, and Mississippi State’s Willie Gay to Kansas City.

Gay marked the SEC’s 25th pick, breaking the previous record of 22 for most picks by a conference in the first two rounds.

A highlight came early in Round 3, with Detroit recording Notre Dame graduate Julian Okwara and his brother joining. Romeo Okwara, also a defender, has been with the Lions since 2018.

For the third year in a row, the Saints have made an aggressive move on the board by offering a future draft pick, sending a 2021 third-rounder to Cleveland to jump from 88 to 74. By choice, they took linebacker Zack Baun to Wisconsin, who some consider a fringe first-round prospect.

The Buccaneers fired their new-look offense at around 3, and added Vanderbilt running back KeSShawn Vaughn.

The Raiders – who took Henry Ruggs in the first round – added to the excitement by getting two more back-to-backs with Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards. The NFL Network reports that the Raiders also plan to use Bowden in the running back.

Round 2:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Tee Higgins

34. Indian Colts: USC WR Michael Pittman

35. Detroit Lions: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

36. New York Giants: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

37. New England Patriots (from L.A. Charger): Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

38. Carolina Panthers: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos

39. Miami Dolphins: Louisiana OL Robert Hunt

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): TCU DT Ross Blacklock

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault

43. The Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas): Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis): LSU S Grant Delpit

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

46. ​​Denver Broncos: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

47. Atlanta Falcons: Auburn DL Marlon Davidson

48. Seattle Seahawks (from N.Y. Jets): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

50. Chicago Bears: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

51. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

52. Los Angeles Rams: Florida State RB Cam Akers

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts

54. Buffalo Laws: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England through Atlanta): Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans): Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

57. Los Rams (from Houston): Florida WR Van Jefferson

58. Minnesota Vikings: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

59. New York Jets (from Seattle): Baylor WR Denzel Mims

60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore): Michigan LB Josh Uche

61. Tennessee Titans: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

62. Green Bay Packers: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Mississippi State LB Willie Gay

64. Carolina Panthers (from Kansas City through Seattle): Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

66. Washington Redskins: Memphis RB / WR Antonio Gibson

67. Detroit Lions: Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

68. New York Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Cal S Ashtyn Davis

69. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): LSU G Damien Lewis

70. Miami Dolphins: Texas S Brandon Jones

71. Baltimore Ravens (from L.A. Charger via New England): Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike

72. Arizona Cardinals: Houston OT Josh Jones

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton

74. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland): Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

75. Detroit Lions (from Indianapolis): Ohio State G Jonah Jackson

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vanderbilt RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

77. Denver Broncos: Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

78. Atlanta Falcons: Temple C Matt Hennessy

79. New York Jets: Florida DE Jabari Zuniga

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Kentucky WR / RB Lynn Bowden

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): South Carolina WR Neville Gallimore

82. Dallas Cowboys: Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh): LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

84. Los Rams: Alabama OLB Terrell Lewis

85. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Utah S Julian Blackmon

86. Buffalo Laws: Utah RB Zack Moss

87. New England Patriots: Alabama OLB Anfernee Jennings

88. The Cleveland Browns

-Remove Level Media