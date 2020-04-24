2020 NFL Draft: Three QBs selected in the top six

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The first six selections included three quarterbacks – Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championship with the Tigers. Now he gets a shot in the rotation with the Cincinnati Bengals, going 2-14 and not winning a playoff game in three decades.

“I worked hard to get here,” said Burrow, wearing a 740 area code shirt to represent his home area of ​​eastern Ohio.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the official announcement from his basement to kick off the NFL’s virtual draft with Burrow getting word from his parents’ home in The Plains, Ohio.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team did not consider any trade deals and the franchise agreed with Burrow early on. Taylor said on Thursday by teleconference that Burrow is fully in charge of the offense at LSU and is the total package.

“There are a lot of things that are noteworthy and it’s not clear that he brings to the table,” he said. “You see it with your own eyes – ability, leadership, he’s the total package.”

The Ohio State transfer and Heisman Trophy wins the FBS-record 60 TD passes last season. He became the third player in three years to claim the trophy and emerged as No. 1 pick in the following draft, followed by Oklahoma quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Ohio State graduate Chase Young was the second pick on the Washington Redskins, compiling a defensive line consisting of five first-round picks for first-year coach Ron Rivera. Young had 16,5 sacks last season as a junior.

Defensive tackle, junior cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No.3 with the Lions. Detroit traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

The fourth pick and first without a connection to the Buckeyes was Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the New York Giants at No. 4, before the Miami Dolphins used the first of their three first-round picks to select Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa’s strength – hip surgery, multiple ankle surgery, knee and ankle injuries – has been a headline in recent months, but medical professionals have signed off on his physical. Tagovailoa is an explosive runner with good feet, and the southpaw accurately throws the field in Alabama. He is 22-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide with 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Herbert spent four years in Oregon and went to Los Angeles in exchange for Philip Rivers.

The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn 325-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and the Arizona Cardinals have arrested Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who can play multiple positions but lacks a suitable NFL defensive line. Simmons, weighing 238 pounds, played more snaps in the cornerback slot than outside linebacker in 2019 and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

A third consecutive defensive player – All-SEC Florida cornerback CJ Henderson – went No. 9 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cleveland Browns selected for Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who has completed the top 10 without a trade for the first time since 2015.

-Remove Level Media