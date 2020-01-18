2020 NWSL Draft takes Camryn Biegalski back to where it all started

Before Camryn Biegalski left Lombard for the University of Wisconsin, her club coach, Rory Dames, had a strong message for the rising star.

“When Cam prepared to come to Wisconsin, Rory called me,” said coach Paula Wilkins from Wisconsin. “He said,” I want to tell you that she doesn’t do all the things she needs to do. “She cuts corners.”

Biegalski drove to Madison, Wisconsin, with a chip on her shoulder and a point to prove.

Fast forward in the next four years, Biegalski was ranked 16th overall by the Red Stars in the 2020 NWSL design by the same coach who offered the tough advice.

“I was not the same player as now,” said Biegalski. “When I went to college, I always had that little chip in my hands from the conversation Rory had with Paula.”

Biegalski grew 20 miles northwest of SeatGeek Stadium, which she will soon call home, any sport, but football was different.

She was 4 when she first started playing the game, but she always knew she would play in a professional way someday.

“From the first time I touched the ball when I was a kid, I’ve always talked about playing professional football,” said Biegalski. “It sounds stupid, but I really didn’t give myself another option; it was football. “

Mia Hamm was her idol. Before every game and even during her time in Wisconsin, Biegalski played one of Hamm’s highlights to become psyched.

By the time she was in sixth grade, she played for the Eclipse Select club team almost all year round.

Here she would meet her future coach for the first time.

Ladies coached the team just above Biegalski, so she didn’t spend every day under his watchful eyes, but from time to time he would notice and offer lessons.

The biggest lesson she got was when she was fourteen and her coaches, Mike Nesci and Chris King, said she would change position. She would no longer be attacking and attacking. Instead, she would move back outside.

Biegalski was adamant that she would not be a defender.

“I lost it,” said Biegalski. “I just wanted to stop playing football.”

Ladies, Nesci and King guided her through the transition, and once she got the hang of it, Biegalski said she knew she would never play another position.

When she heard her name during the design, Biegalski was back in Madison – sitting between her family, friends and boyfriend. The group rejoiced when the ladies’ call came in.

“Welcome home,” Dames told Biegalski.

Ladies has a history of selecting local players in the design. He drafted Sarah Gorden from DePaul in 2016 and Hannah Davison from Northwest in last year’s sketch.

Davison and Biegalski are very familiar with each other’s game. After being rivals for years, the two defenders like teammates.

“She texted me and said,” Welcome to the team, we are delighted to have you, “said Biegalksi.” She said, “We will all show you the way.”

Biegalski said she is returning home without expectations, but she is ready to go to work.

She joins a defensive unit led by women who have played and won at the highest level.

Biegalski believes that her new teammates will help her reach a level that she didn’t even know was possible.

“Rory said,” We’re going to lose three defenders to the Olympics, “Biegalski said.” He’s like, “You have a chance.”