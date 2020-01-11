2020 Olympics Prohibit athletes from making political statements during ceremonies

Loading...

The International Olympic Committee bans athletes from making political statements during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Article 50 bans athletes from the Political Declaration

The Olympic Committee issued guidelines describing political statements made during the games are not allowed.

“Article 50 of the Olympic Charter provides a framework for protecting the neutrality of sport and the Olympics. It states that” no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is allowed in any Olympic venues, venues or other venues, “according to the statement.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes Committee wants athletes to avoid making any controversial statement to “respect” the athletes’ crowning achievements and not “distract” from their special moment.

“As athletes, we are passionate about our sport and achieving our goals for athletic performance,” the guidelines say. “For each of us, this passion continues in everyday life, where we support change for issues of major importance to us and our world. This desire to drive change can of course make it very tempting to use the platform of an Olympic appearance. Struggles to make our point. “

Types of Prohibited Protests

Some examples of protests in line with the committee’s guidelines include: “display of political messages, including signs or armrests. Gestures of a political nature, such as gesture or kneeling, (and) refusal to follow the ceremonial protocol.”

Protest is not permitted on the playing field, in the Olympic Village, during Olympic metal ceremonies, opening or closing ceremonies and other official ceremonies.

Athletes protesting in ceremonies or in restricted areas face three rounds of disciplinary action. The ILO will examine each incident on a case-by-case basis.

The ILO points out that “expression of opinion” is different from “protest or demonstration”. These rules apply to trainers, coaches, employees and every accredited individual.

Areas Athletes can express their political views

But athletes and accredited officials can express their political views outside the village, in the social media and during interviews.

The IOC says keeping political statements out of designated areas aims to unite and send a positive message to an already divided world.

“We believe that the example we set, competing with the best in the world while living harmoniously in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message that we are sending to an increasingly divided world,” the IOC said in a statement.

“That is why it is important, both personally and globally, to keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the pedestal neutral and to be free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations.”

Rule 50 was designed after a protest by American athletes in 2019 at the Olympic Games in Peru

Rule 50 took place after two American athletes, Fencer Race Imboden and hammer Gwen Berry, protested at the metal stand during the American Games in Lima, Peru.

Imboden won a gold and bronze medal and knelt to pay attention to social injustice.

“We need to ask for change. This week I am honored to represent the USA Team at the Pan Am Games, taking home the gold and bronze. My pride, however, has diminished because of the country’s many weaknesses that I hold so much for my heart. Racism, gun control, abuse of immigrants … “

Imboden Race (@Race_Imboden)-Aug 9, 2019

And Berry said the NBC sports she put her fist on during the national anthem on the metal pedestal highlighted everything she went through.

“It’s just a testament to everything I’ve been through last year and everything this year has done,” he told NBC Sports. “A lot of things have to be done and said and changed. I’m not trying to start a political war or act like I’m lost or know all or something. I just know that America can do better.”