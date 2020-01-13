2020 Oscar nominations again ignore female directors – Boston Herald

Loading...

By Jen Yamato

The Oscar nominations for the best director for 2020 were announced on Monday morning, with all five slots once again going to a full male field of nominees.

Just like this year’s Golden Globes field and Director Guild of America’s top-function award, both of whom nominated zero women in the director category, the Academy Awards have once again excluded female healers from one of the best prizes.

The five leading nominees for the 2020 Oscars are Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon aa Time … in Hollywood ”).

During the 92nd edition of the award ceremony, only five women in history were nominated for the director Oscar. Lina Wertmüller was the first to receive the honor for ‘Seven Beauties’ from 1976. Then in 1993 Jane Campion came for ‘The Piano’. Sofia Coppola recorded a nomination for “Lost in Translation” from 2003. Kathryn Bigelow earned a wink for 2009 “The Hurt Locker”, and became the only female winner in history in the directing category.

Greta Gerwig was the most recent female helmer who nominated a director for her 2017 debut ‘Lady Bird’. She revived this prize season with the star of that photo, Saoirse Ronan, for her highly acclaimed ensemble adaptation ‘Little Women’, which received much praise. garnered rave reviews and a worldwide saving of $ 107 million worldwide.

But awards insiders reported that the film was not seen by many male academic voters. And although Gerwig was seen as the most likely female director to get a nomination this year, her nonsense means that no woman has ever been nominated twice in the directing category. (In contrast, Barbra Streisand has been nominated for two directors Golden Globes, for ‘Yentl’ and ‘The Prince of Tides’, and Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for two DGA awards, for ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’. )

Even more eye-catching: the fact that the offer of competing films from 2019 contained a strong display of disparate women’s titles, including but not limited to “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, ” Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, “Mati Diop’s” Atlantics, “Céline Sciamma’s” Portrait of a Lady on Fire, “Chinonye Chukwu’s” Clemency “, Alma Har’el’s” Honey Boy “, Olivia Wilde’s” Booksmart “, Joanna Hogg’s” The Souvenir “and Jennifer Kent’s” The Nightingale. “

According to a recent report from the Inclusion Initiative of USC Annenberg, ten women directed some of the 100 top films in 2019, representing 10.6% of all directors. That number had risen from 4.5% of drivers in the same category in 2018, and the highest percentage since the survey began in 2007.

“Recognition of colleagues and other industry members can give a driver’s career a crucial boost,” the study noted. “The public awareness that can result from a high-profile nomination can also create new role models for aspiring filmmakers or students. Although price recognition comes at the end of a film’s production, the decisions of notable organizations provide insight into the mental models that these groups have about what it means to be successful, talented, or excellent as a director. “

Gerwig’s “Little Women” received five Oscar nominations for best photo, lead actress for Saoirse Ronan, supporting actress for Florence Pugh, costume design and original score. Gerwig earned a scenario nod for adapting the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott to the screen.

Female directors did better in the non-fiction category. Macedonian documentary “Honeyland”, co-directed by Tamara Kotevska with Ljubomir Stefanov, earned nominations for the best international feature film and documentary.

Also in the documentary category, “American Factory”, co-directed by Julia Reichert with Steven Bognar, also earned an Oscar wink, just like Petra Costa’s “Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama” co-director and subject Waad Al-Khateab nominations earned.

