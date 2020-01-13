2020 Oscar nominations announced: WATCH LIVE

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – The countdown to Oscar Sunday has started!

After months of speculation and a series of price discounts, 92nd Academy Awards nominations are announced LIVE here from 8:18 a.m.ET / 5:18 a.m.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, the Producers Guild Awards and other historic Oscar spokespersons, five films appear to lead the Oscar pack: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, “1917”, “L ‘Irish’, ‘Parasite’ and “Jojo Rabbit.”

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

Here is the full list of nominees announced so far:

Supporting actress

Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern in “The History of Marriage”

Scarlet Johanson in “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh in “Little Women”

Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”

Joe Pecsi in “The Irishman”

Al Pacino in “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated short film

“Dcera (girl)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Live short film

“Fraternity”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The neighbors window”

“Saria”

“A sister”

Costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Sound editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Documentary

“American Factory”

“The cave”

“At the edge of democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Short documentary subject

“Without”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“Life is beyond me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

