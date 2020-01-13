2020 Oscar nominations announced

Loading...

John Cho (l) and Issa Rae (r) announcing the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. Screenshot: Oscars (YouTube)

The East Coast privilege was alive and well as the West Coasters woke up before sunrise (at 5:18 a.m.) while the right coast woke up at 8:18 a.m. to hear nominations for the film’s biggest night.

I had my calendar marked on this date for a while, but let’s pause for a minute to talk about this wandering hour. I sat here wondering, why 5:18? Of course, I knew that the time zones of our fairly large country play a role in why LA has to wake up so early, but why not 5:30 p.m.? Or even 5:20? Fortunately, my actor friend Kevin explained the reasoning to me, so I share it with you too. It makes sense!

“The Today Show, GMA, etc. usually airs news to local stations at 8:25 to 8:30 a.m., 5 to 6 minutes to read the first set of nominees, plus 2 minutes of quick analysis by network entertainment reporters, “he writes in my Section Facebook comments. “Leave it on a cliffhanger, then a second round of candidates is read at 8: 41a. On television, especially morning television, every minute counts. I honestly think it was allocated to increase advertising revenue because it is two separate blocks of advertising time. “

That’s right, the names are divided into blocks, with half at 5:18 a.m. and the other at 5:30 a.m.

The more you know. * ding *

Okay, let’s move on to the names.

John Cho and Issa Rae relaxed at the Saban Theater to announce the contenders for … yet another Oscar out of season.

But let’s get into a dark joy.

“We have to designate the audience to wake up so early,” joked Rae. MESSAGE.

In fact, I screamed in my dark room when I saw / heard the name of Matthew A. Cherry (a cry to Rae, who voiced a role in his film, for being able to say it … for a moment that I expected and hoped for). Her beloved film, Hair Love was nominated for the animated short film. Congratulations to Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver (Executive Vice President of Creation at Sony Pictures Animation). Yes, to these black ass producers!

Naturally, Cherry tweeted the following Sunday evening, noting how anxious he was. The tweet was followed by a sea of ​​encouraging words. We root for you, Cherry!

By learning the news, you can imagine how much everyone in their camp had to be amplified. In fact, you don’t need to imagine, Cherry shared it with all of us.

The Academy followed suit with the Golden Globes instead of the BAFTA this time because Cynthia Erivo won the nomination for best actress for Harriet. She was also nominated for the best song for the theme of the movie “Stand Up” (with Joshuah Brian Campbell).

Just like the category of actresses, there was a tint of color for the main actor: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).

In addition, thank you to our Queen of Representatives Scarlett Johansson who can play in each race (and in one tree) for scoring TWO nominations in the Supporting (Jojo Rabbit) and Leading (Marriage Story) categories. * look at the camera *

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST February 9.

