2020 Oscar nominations: ‘Joker’ tops award names; see the full list of Oscar nominees

LOS ANGELES – The countdown to Oscar Sunday has started!

After months of speculation and a string of awards, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced on Monday.

Nine films marked the nominations for the best film and “Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations, including that of Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor. “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” each received 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Here is the full list of nominees announced on Monday:

Best picture

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Direction

Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips for “Joker”

Sam Mendes for “1917”

Quentin Tarantino for “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver in “The History of Marriage”

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson in “The History of Marriage”

Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”

Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Supporting actress

Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern in “The History of Marriage”

Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh in “Little Women”

Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”

Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”

Al Pacino in “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original song

“I can’t let you throw yourself” from “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m with you” from “Breakthrough”

“In the unknown” of “Frozen II”

“Standing” by “Harriet”

Adapted scenario

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The two popes”

Original script

“Knives out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Animated short film

“Dcera (girl)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Live short film

“Fraternity”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The neighbors window”

“Saria”

“A sister”

Documentary

“American Factory”

“The cave”

“At the edge of democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Short documentary subject

“Without”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“Life is beyond me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

International feature film

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

France, “Les Misérables”

Spain, “Pain and glory”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Animated feature film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

“I lost my body” Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

“Missing link” Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Costume design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Make-up and hairstyle

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of evil”

“1917”

Sound editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Film montage

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Production design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

