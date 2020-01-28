2020 Oscar nominee lunch: Sandy Kenyon concludes before the Oscars

NEW YORK – This year’s Oscar nominees gathered in Los Angeles on Monday for the annual Oscar lunch meeting – and entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon was there!

Sandy shared lunch stories, as well as her own picks for this year’s winners, on Tuesday morning on ABC’s LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Sandy talked about checking in with several of the stars, including Laura Dern, who did her first television interview with Sandy as a teenager when she appeared in “Smooth Talk”.

He also spoke with Greta Gerwig, nominated for the best screenplay adapted for “Little Women”.

Sandy calls her the darling of the press and predicts that she will win an Oscar next month.

Quentin Tarantino seemed “less enthusiastic” to be at lunch, said Sandy, but he was nonetheless courteous.

Sandy described how the Oscar producers gave key advice to all of the nominees over lunch: “Please prepare a speech, know what you’re going to say – and limit yourself to just 1 minute.”

Finally, Sandy shared with Kelly and Ryan her own choices for this year’s Oscars:

Sandy’s Oscars 2020

* Best Actress: Renee Zellweger for “Judy”

* Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”

* Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for “Marriage Story”

* Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

* Best Director: Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”

* Best photo: “1917”

The annual Oscars lunch is an opportunity for candidates to rub shoulders, celebrate the status that many will have only once and take a picture of the class.

It took place a few steps from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, home of the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9.

