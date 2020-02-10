2020 Oscars include historic victories, typical snubs and unforgettable acceptance speeches

Bong Joon Ho wins the Oscar for best picture for his film “Parasite”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – In a milestone that instantly broadened the Oscars’ horizon, Bong Joon Ho’s masterly understated class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English-language film to win the best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

“Parasite” was awarded the highest Hollywood prize on Sunday evening, as well as the best director, best international film and best screenplay awards. In a year marked by epochs – “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”, “Irishman” – the film academy instead went to South Korea to reward a contemporary and troubling portrait of social inequality in “Parasite”.

True to its name, “Parasite” just got under the skin of Oscar voters and is committed to the American award season and ultimately history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category. In recent years, the Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films has invited many more foreign voters to diversify its members.

Several standing ovations greeted bongs with multiple victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, calling on the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly called the best director again, Bong welcomed his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and came to the conclusion: “Now I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

After the Dolby Theater emptied, the “Parasite” team remained on stage and sucked on their victory. Backstage, Bong was still thrilled. “It’s really crazy,” he said to reporters, clutching his awards.

The victory for “Parasite”, reminiscent of the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago, came in a year in which many criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence of filmmakers. However, the triumph for “Parasite”, the Palme d’Or winner of the Cannes Film Festival last year, allowed Hollywood to reverse the script and signal progress. A Korean film had never won an Oscar before.

The film academy averted another event that is making history and again celebrated Netflix’s first win despite two rivals in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” and a large-scale price campaign.

Mendes’ boldly designed World War I 1917 film, which looked like a single end-to-end film, was the clear favorite at the Academy Awards because he had won almost all of the previous awards, including the Directors Guild’s highest awards from the Producers Guild , the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. In the end, “1917” was awarded three prizes for its technical virtuosity: Roger Deakins’ cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

All incumbent winners – Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – were as expected. While Pitt, who knew his first acting Oscar, had a lively audience with one-liners ahead of Sunday, he began his remarks with a political remark.

Parasite is the 2020 Oscar winner for the best picture!

“They told me I had 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment hearings before mentioning Director Quentin Tarantino. “I think Quentin might make a film about it.”

Pitt said the honor gave him cause to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood,” said Pitt. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Zellweger made a comeback and won her second Oscar for her fragile but indomitable Judy Garland in “Judy”. Dern won for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story”. Dern received her first Oscar and thanked her participation for parents, “my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

Phoenix, who has long been one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, has been recognized as the best actor for his smooth but grumpy joker. In his acceptance speech, Phoenix deliberately spoke on a number of topics, including sexism and racism in the film industry, ecological disasters and vegetarianism.

“I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish, sometimes cruel and it was difficult to work with me. But so many of you in this room gave me a second chance,” said Phoenix. When people go to each other Lead redemption, he added, “This is the best of humanity.”

In conclusion, he quoted a poem by his late brother River Phoenix: “Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.”

For the 87th time, no women were nominated for best director this year, a topic that flowed into the whole ceremony – and even in the clothes of some participants. Natalie Portman wore a cape with the names of filmmakers who were not nominated for her direction, including Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

On a rare rainy day in Los Angeles, the ceremony was wet and full of songs. Some performances, such as Eminem’s performance of “Lose Yourself”, were unexpected (and were received by Scorsese with weak resonance). All song nominees performed, including Elton John, who won for her Rocketman melody with his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The hostless ceremony opened with a reference to inclusion. Janelle Monae played “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” and her own song “Come Alive” with the support of Billy Porter. “I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and to tell stories,” said Monae. “Happy Black History Month.”