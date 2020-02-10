2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion as various lifeless objects

First of all, let me say that everyone looked phenomenal on the red carpet of this year’s Oscars – they really did, absolutely divine. However, some of the looks were so phenomenal that they immediately brought various lifeless objects to mind.

So, my friend, let’s take a look at some of the most inspired Oscars looks on this year’s red carpet. And when I say inspired, I mean inspired by household cleaning items, delicious treats and curtains. Hooray for fashion.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

I swear if you see Sibley’s robe as half-melted silver logic (and beautiful as well), you won’t be able to see it anymore.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Quite self-explanatory, actually. Would be very useful to clean a large amount of dishes in a human vortex.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The textures, the color palette and the playful waves just scream “pretty well baked”.

Getty / Kelsey McNeal

This is a little different, yes, but I had to think of Charlie’s futuristic digital cover design when I saw this dress.

Getty / Amy Sussman, Peter Dazeley

It was the golden headband that did it for me. Everything that is predominantly red with golden accents screams for cinema curtains with golden ties.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

How could I not cope with Rebel, the true Oscar winner in our eyes? Always looks royal, extremely opulent and extravagantly polished. We received the Oscar in person.

Now I wish you a blessed Monday evening, you good thing. May your dreams come true with nothing but toilet washers and molten silver.

Image:

Getty Images / Steve Granitz / WireImage