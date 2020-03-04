2020-ovc-men’s-and-women’s-basketball-match-agenda,-tv,-streaming,-ticket-info

Shut Belmont Mentor Casey Alexander claimed the Bruins did not engage in very well but however identified a way to get their last frequent year house recreation in excess of Tennessee Tech. The Tennessean

Listed here is the agenda for the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Wednesday-Saturday at Ford Heart in Evansville, Indiana.

For ticket information and facts, click below

2020 OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament agenda

Wednesday-Saturday

At Ford Middle, Evansville, Indiana

All instances Central

MEN’s

1st Round

Wednesday

No. five Tennessee State vs. No. 8 Morehead Point out (ESPN+), 6: 30 p.m.

No. 6 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 7 Jacksonville Point out (ESPN+), 8: 30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday

Match 3: TSU-Morehead St. winner vs. No. 4 Jap Kentucky (ESPN+), six: 30 p.m.

Video game 4: Japanese Unwell.-Jacksonville St. winner vs. No. three Austin Peay (ESPN+), 8: 30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Video game five: No. 4, five, 8 winner vs. No. 1 Belmont (ESPNU), 7 p.m.

Video game six: No. , six, 7 winner vs. No. 2 Murray Condition (ESPNU), 9 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Game seven, (ESPN2), 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday

No. one UT Martin vs. No. 8 Murray Condition (ESPN+), one p.m.

No. two Belmont vs. No. seven Austin Peay (ESPN+), three p.m.

Thursday

No. four Japanese Illinois vs. No. five Jacksonville Point out (ESPN+), one p.m.

No. Southeast Missouri vs. No. 6 Tennessee Tech (ESPN+), 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday

Video game five (ESPN+), 1 p.m.

Video game 6 (ESPN+), 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

Game seven (ESPN+), 2 p.m.

