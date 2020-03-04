2020-ovc-men’s-and-women’s-basketball-match-agenda,-tv,-streaming,-ticket-info

Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
Published 8: 00 a.m. CT March 4, 2020
Listed here is the agenda for the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Wednesday-Saturday at Ford Heart in Evansville, Indiana.
For ticket information and facts, click below
2020 OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament agenda
Wednesday-Saturday
At Ford Middle, Evansville, Indiana
All instances Central
MEN’s
1st Round
Wednesday
No. five Tennessee State vs. No. 8 Morehead Point out (ESPN+), 6: 30 p.m.
No. 6 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 7 Jacksonville Point out (ESPN+), 8: 30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday
Match 3: TSU-Morehead St. winner vs. No. 4 Jap Kentucky (ESPN+), six: 30 p.m.
Video game 4: Japanese Unwell.-Jacksonville St. winner vs. No. three Austin Peay (ESPN+), 8: 30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Video game five: No. 4, five, 8 winner vs. No. 1 Belmont (ESPNU), 7 p.m.
Video game six: No. , six, 7 winner vs. No. 2 Murray Condition (ESPNU), 9 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Game seven, (ESPN2), 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday
No. one UT Martin vs. No. 8 Murray Condition (ESPN+), one p.m.
No. two Belmont vs. No. seven Austin Peay (ESPN+), three p.m.
Thursday
No. four Japanese Illinois vs. No. five Jacksonville Point out (ESPN+), one p.m.
No. Southeast Missouri vs. No. 6 Tennessee Tech (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Friday
Video game five (ESPN+), 1 p.m.
Video game 6 (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Game seven (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
