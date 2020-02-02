2020 political advertising spending: how much was spent?

(KWWL) – In Iowa alone, $ 44 million was spent on political ads from candidates to lead the campaign to Iowans.

The $ 44 million is an 11% increase over the 2016 $ 40 million Caucus spending.

The coverage of political advertisements in 2020 rose by 65% ​​from almost 75,000 programs in 2016 to just over 122,000 in 2020.

According to the Wesleyan Media Project, a bipartisan organization that tracks federal elections, Tom Steyer spent more than any other candidate in Iowa for $ 11 million. Steyer follows Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $ 6.6 million and Senator Bernie Sanders with $ 5.8 million.

KWWL political analyst Chris Larimer asks if a candidate can gain ground in Iowa if he has deep pockets.

“I think it will be more difficult for these candidates to break through, if you already have big names in the field, we have Biden, Warren and Sanders. It may be that there is not enough space and there is simply a lot of space.” Money just doesn’t make it for Iowa Caucus visitors, again I think they like that personal touch that they like when referring to Iowans. “Said Larimer.

Democratic Candidate Michael Bloomberg is the nationwide leader in advertising spending for all Democratic candidates with nearly $ 200 million. However, Bloomberg skips the Iowa Caucus.

President Trump is not at the top of the list, but he ranks tenth on Wesleyan’s list and spends just over $ 480,000.

KWWL station manager John Huff, who monitors the presence of political ads at KWWL, says the survey results show who was the most active in handling ads.

“This correlates directly with what the surveys show. The four best candidates in the surveys are the ones you’ve seen very consistently in the past few weeks and months, and have been promoting the markets across the state of Iowa.” Huff said.