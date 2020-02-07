2020 primary election in California: presidential primary vote

Californians will vote on March 3 for presidential candidates. This is how the 2020 presidential primary in California works.

The primaries of the Republican Party, the Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party are reserved for members. No exceptions.

If you want to vote in these three primaries, re-register and join this party. The last day to register online or change parties is February 18. If you missed the deadline, you can still register in person at your local polling station.

But not all parties have a member-only policy.

The democratic, independent American and libertarian parties invite people registered as No Party Preference (that is to say people without a political party) to vote in their primaries. But you have to ask for the ballot you want.

If your registrar sent you a postcard, fill it out and send it back. If you missed your county’s deadline or mistakenly obtained a ballot without any presidential candidate, you can still call or email your county to correct it. Or just ask if you are voting in person.

Watch the video above for more information. And learn more at calmatters.org.

.