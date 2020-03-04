2020-principal-election:-live-results-protection-in-california

KFSN
By
ABC30.com team
California’s primary election is on Tuesday, March three, 2020, and Motion Information has you covered.
We will have are living coverage of all of the local races on ABC30.com concerning nine pm and 11 pm. That protection will be streamed on this page.
In the meantime, ABC News will have coverage of the presidential major in Tremendous Tuesday states throughout the country on ABC30.
Neighborhood Results
Click listed here to be taken to our reside local effects webpage
Protection of key neighborhood races
- What is Proposition 13? $15 billion university bond on 2020 ballot
- Early effects demonstrate Dyer foremost Janz for Fresno mayoral major
- $408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot
- Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa combating for votes as March most important nears
Results of the presidental key in California
(Click below for a are living county by county look at how Californians are voting in the presidental principal)
