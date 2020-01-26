2020 Pro Bowl: NFL players respect Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

January 26 (UPI) – The 2020 Pro Bowl was repeatedly dedicated to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Za’Darius Smith, the pass rusher from Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcon’s defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox from Philadelphia Eagles were among a group of players honoring each other for a fiddly and imitated fadeaway jump shots teamed up by Bryant.

Smith and another group of NFC defenders gathered and, after a sack in the second quarter, held the jump shot celebration again.

“It was a tribute to Kobe, him and his family,” said Smith in a side interview. “When we started in the locker room, we listened to music and actually found out when it happened. (Seattle Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson called us and said a prayer for (Bryant) and his family.

“We came down third (and said): ‘Man, we’ll do that. We’ll take two steps and then do a fadeaway for him.'”

Packer’s star-wide receiver Davante Adams, who graduated with two touchdown catches, also paid Bryant respect at the NFL’s annual all-star event. After a 13-yard score, Adams pointed to the camera and showed the numbers “2-4” in honor of Bryant’s famous shirt number before swinging the soccer ball over the goal posts.

“I’ve always been able to dive in a bit. I’m a big basketball guy,” said Adams. “Kobe always meant something special to me because I was mainly from California, so I had to get my reputation down to 2-4 and get my 360 done at the goal post.”

The Pro Bowl also held Bryant a minute’s silence at the two-minute warning in the first half. The scoreboard at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida showed a picture of the retired NBA legend when he announced his death at the age of 41.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were sent to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant founded and trained for a girl’s basketball game when her helicopter crashed in unknown circumstances. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas.

Bryant, a two-time MVP in the NBA final, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

“The National Football League extends its deepest condolences to all of the friends and family who died in today’s accident, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna,” the NFL statement said. “Kobe was an exceptional athlete who excited and entertained sports fans around the world for a generation.

“Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, Kobe fans, his teammates, the Lakers organization and the NBA.”

The AFC squad beat the NFC 38-33 in the Pro Bowl.

