2020 Razzie Awards gets last minute cancellation as a result of coronavirus – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d11%

% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d12%

The Barnsdall Theater, where the ceremony was to be held, was closed after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced restrictions on public gatherings to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

News Info –

Raspberry Gold prices were due to fall on Saturday (March 14th) as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers had planned to move on with the annual Los Angeles ceremony, commonly known as the Razzie Awards, but the weekend separation ceremony had to be abandoned with the announcement as Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced crowd size restrictions to curb the spread of COVID- 19.

% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d13 %% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d14%

The restrictions led to the closure of the Barnsdall Theater, where the Razzies, where the latest movie premieres were named and embarrassed, were about to happen.

% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d15%

% MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d16%

Award-winning co-founder John Wilson explains: “Without a show, we couldn’t keep up with the show … Of course, unless there’s a live show, there’s nothing to broadcast as well.”

Officials have not yet decided whether the event will take place at a later date or if it will be canceled altogether.

Box Failure »Cats“, the new live action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber& # 39; s music hit, related to “Tyler Perry is a Madea family funeral home“Y Silvester Stalone& # 39; s “Rambo: Last Blood“to lead the nominees to the Razzies 2020, with all three in the race for the title of worst film.

It is not the only price affected by city measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus; Also influenced by the Gaplin Award of 2020 Gala, where the director Spike lee He would be honored by New York film officials at Lincoln Center in late April. It is now expected to be done later this year.

Next article



Tom Hanks update on coronavirus isolation raises concerns about his consumption of Vegemite