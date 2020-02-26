Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS 2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament routine, television, streaming, ticket information and facts

2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament routine, television, streaming, ticket information and facts

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
2020-sec-men’s-basketball-tournament-routine,-television,-streaming,-ticket-information-and-facts

Phil Kaplan, The Tennessean
Revealed four: 44 p.m. CT Jan. 18, 2020 | Current 9: 30 p.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

Here is the program for the 2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament to be held March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 

For ticket details, click in this article

2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Match agenda

March 11-15

At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

All moments Central

Autoplay

Exhibit Thumbnails

Demonstrate Captions

1st Round

Wednesday, March 11

Recreation one: No. 12 vs. No. 13, 6 p.m. (SEC Community)

Game 2: No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes soon after completion of Match 1 (SEC Community)

Next ROUND 

Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. nine vs. No. 8, Noon (SEC Network)

Video game 4: Match one winner vs. No. five, 25 minutes after completion of Recreation 3 (SEC Community)

Activity 5: No. 10 vs. No. 7, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sport 6: Match two winner vs. No. 6, 25 minutes after completion of Recreation 5 (SEC Community)

Autoplay

Demonstrate Thumbnails

Demonstrate Captions

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, March 13

Recreation 7: Video game 3 winner vs. No. one, Noon (ESPN)

Video game eight: Recreation four winner vs. No. four, 25 minutes following completion of Game 7 (ESPN)

Sport 9: Match five winner vs. No. 2, 6 p.m. (SEC Community)

Activity 10: Video game 6 winner vs. No. 3, 25 minutes soon after completion of Sport 9 (SEC Network)

Autoplay

Demonstrate Thumbnails

Demonstrate Captions

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, March 14

Match 11: Game 7 vs. Recreation eight winner, Noon (ESPN)

Activity 12: Sport 9 vs. Activity 10 winner, 25 minutes following completion of Video game 11 (ESPN)

CHAMPIONSHIP Match

Sunday, March 15

Video game 13: Sport 11 vs. Video game 12 winner, Midday (ESPN)

All video games streamed online on WatchESPN

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv