2020-sec-men’s-basketball-tournament-routine,-television,-streaming,-ticket-information-and-facts

Phil Kaplan, The Tennessean
Revealed four: 44 p.m. CT Jan. 18, 2020 | Current 9: 30 p.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020
Here is the program for the 2020 SEC men’s basketball tournament to be held March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Match agenda
March 11-15
At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
All moments Central
1st Round
Wednesday, March 11
Recreation one: No. 12 vs. No. 13, 6 p.m. (SEC Community)
Game 2: No. 11 vs. No. 14, 25 minutes soon after completion of Match 1 (SEC Community)
Next ROUND
Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. nine vs. No. 8, Noon (SEC Network)
Video game 4: Match one winner vs. No. five, 25 minutes after completion of Recreation 3 (SEC Community)
Activity 5: No. 10 vs. No. 7, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
Sport 6: Match two winner vs. No. 6, 25 minutes after completion of Recreation 5 (SEC Community)
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, March 13
Recreation 7: Video game 3 winner vs. No. one, Noon (ESPN)
Video game eight: Recreation four winner vs. No. four, 25 minutes following completion of Game 7 (ESPN)
Sport 9: Match five winner vs. No. 2, 6 p.m. (SEC Community)
Activity 10: Video game 6 winner vs. No. 3, 25 minutes soon after completion of Sport 9 (SEC Network)
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, March 14
Match 11: Game 7 vs. Recreation eight winner, Noon (ESPN)
Activity 12: Sport 9 vs. Activity 10 winner, 25 minutes following completion of Video game 11 (ESPN)
CHAMPIONSHIP Match
Sunday, March 15
Video game 13: Sport 11 vs. Video game 12 winner, Midday (ESPN)
All video games streamed online on WatchESPN