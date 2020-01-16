2020 Songwriter Hall of Fame Induction

Pharrell Williams, left, and Chad Hugo of the Neptunes arrive at the Source Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2003 on October 13, 2003 in Miami, Florida .; Mariah Carey attends the AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and the 30th Anniversary Celebration on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. ; Isley Brothers poses in the press room for the Soul Train Music Awards on March 20, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images), Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation), Sebastian Artz (Getty Images)

It’s time for another Hall of Fame introductory class! This time, we highlight the iconic characters with the best lyrics of all time, the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

The press release gives us a history lesson on SHOF:

Created in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) serves as a vital bridge between the past and the future of music. In the hall, the music pioneers are enshrined and celebrated, while the organization’s awareness of the music community prepares the next generation of troubadours. To qualify for induction, a songwriter with a notable song catalog qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Before the holidays, we gave you the scoop for the contenders and now the inductees have been announced!

While Outkast did not succeed this time, the Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) did it! The velvet voices (and the pen play) of Ernie, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald and Rudolph Isley as well as Chris Jasper, better known as The Isley Brothers, are also inducted. And Mariah Carey! I mean, the woman who still eats the last big original Christmas song definitely deserves an induction.

In addition, William “Mickey” Stevenson, who has written hits like “Dancing in the Street” by Martha & the Vandella and “It Takes Two” by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston will also be inducted this year.

Additional special prices will be announced at a later date.

“The first thing you need to know is the song, the second thing you need to know is the song, the third thing you need to know is the song,” said SHOF President. , Nile Rodgers, in a press release. “I am very proud that we recognize some of the most culturally important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 inductee list represents diversity and unity across gender, ethnicity and gender, writers who enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music. and helped make it what it is today. “

The Songwriter Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.