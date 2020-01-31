2020 started great

With recurring heroes and villains, as well as some important revelations, January has proven to be a big month for Doctor Who fans.

It has to be said: It’s been quite a month. It feels like the year has just started, and yet we’re already in the middle of Jodie Whittaker’s second series of Doctor Who. Many of us expected something as reserved as Series 11: something that focused more on characters and storylines than on main arcs, as was common in Steven Moffat’s era.

So it was an incredible surprise for the series to start with Master’s return! This master, a new incarnation of Sacha Dhawan, appears more eager and more dangerous than the most recent incarnations. Especially Michelle Gomez’s famous Missy, who tried very hard to be the doctor’s girlfriend in her last series.

We also learned of the second destruction of Gallifrey. (At least in the TV series. It was also destroyed one or two times in the expanded media, especially in the Eighth Doctor novels.) Spyfall proved to be a great opening story for Series 12 and contained some big surprises. But that was nothing compared to the last episode of this month …

River Song, Weeping Angels and the fourth doctor

Before we get to the events of the last episode, however, let’s look at the events in the Doctor Who universe in other media. A big new arc has begun in Thirteenth Doctor’s comic series. This new bow shows not only the tenth doctor, but also the weeping angels and plays during the events of the legendary episode Blink.

River Song speaks of the weeping angels and meets them again in the seventh series of their own offshoot, The Diary of River Song, in a prequel story about The Angels Take Manhattan. The box set also features other stories about River as a detective, and is possibly one of the strongest box sets ever.

And if the beginning of a new series of Doctor Who wasn’t enough for you, we also had the beginning of another series in audio, especially for Tom Baker’s Doctor. The Fourth Doctor Adventures: Series 9 plays on television during its last season and focuses on its adventures with Romana and Adric in E-Space. Two very strong stories have been told that go well with this era.

More of Doctor Who Watch

Earlier this month, we had the long-awaited release of Torchwood: The Sins of Captain John. A prequel spin-off that focuses on the adventures of James Marsters’ title captain. This is a slightly different type of series than Big Finish. More comedic and with a character who enjoys breaking through the fourth wall repeatedly, the Captain John series transforms into the counterpart to Deadpool in the Doctor Who universe. And that’s definitely not a bad thing.

But maybe Dark Universe is the biggest story released by Big Finish this month. An audio that reveals how the Seventh Doctor captured Time Lord Psychopath the Eleven. The series provided some important information for the eighth doctoral series Doom Coalition and also built up some other important threads. In a way, it felt like the biggest Doctor Who story this month in any medium. That is, until the refugee from Judun came along …

January largest episode

After a massive political message in Orphan 55 (even by Doctor Who standards) and an encouraging, pseudo-historical message in Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror, Series 12 has fundamentally messed things up. A mid-series trailer promised some big shocks and surprises, but I don’t think any of us expected what this episode alone would bring.

First we had the surprising return of Captain Jack Harkness. For the first time in almost a decade, he was on screen. It was great to see him again after such a long time, even if his action felt like a small appearance.

But perhaps the wildest surprise was the unveiling of a brand new doctor. Played by Jo Martin, Fugitive of the Judoon introduced an incarnation that we had never seen before, but which is strongly suggested that it comes from the doctor’s past. But how? We’ll have to wait to find out.

January was an important month for Doctor Who fans, especially last week. People may love or hate the twists this current series has given us, but there is certainly a lot of talk. It is not known what February will bring us, but we are excited to find out.

Did you enjoy the first half of the 12 series? Have you listened to some of the major versions of Big Finish? What was Doctor Who’s highlight in January? Let us know in the comments below.