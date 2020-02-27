[2020-stimulus:-malaysians-to-get-rm1,000-tax-relief,-rm100-electronic-vouchers-for-domestic-tourism]

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced this initiative as aspect of a system to mitigate the influence of the Covid-19 virus outbreak on the area tourism sector. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysians will get incentives if they travel locally in the kind of tax reduction and price reduction vouchers as element of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Bundle announced now.

Interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced this initiative as element of a technique to mitigate the effect of the Covid-19 virus outbreak on the area tourism marketplace.

To encourage demand for domestic tourism, Dr Mahathir explained Malaysians will get a personalized earnings tax aid of up to RM1,000 on shelling out relevant to domestic tourism.

Dr Mahathir mentioned Malaysians will also be suitable to get electronic vouchers for domestic tourism of up to RM100 for each man or woman for domestic flights, rails and lodge accommodations, with the federal government to allocate RM500 million for these vouchers and matching grants for tourism marketing.

Much more TO Arrive