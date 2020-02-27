[2020-stimulus:-tourism-players-get-15pc-energy-bill-price-reduction,-tax-payment-deferral]

Interim Primary Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad comes at the push conference to announce the financial stimulus offer announcement at Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Tourism-similar companies can hold off remitting their month to month income tax to the governing administration and will get a discounted on their monthly electric power costs from April to September, the federal govt stated today.

Interim primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad introduced these incentives to help relieve the money flow of firms most affected negatively by the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

“First: To make it possible for deferment of monthly profits tax instalment payments for organizations in the tourism sector. In addition, firms afflicted by the COVID-19 to be allowed to revise their earnings estimates for 2020 with respect to monthly money tax instalment payments with out penalty.

“Second: To give 15 for every cent discounted in month-to-month electricity costs to hotels, vacation businesses, airlines, purchasing malls, conventions and exhibitions centres,” he claimed.

He also claimed hotels will be exempted from the six per cent support tax from March to August 2020.

Additional TO Appear