2020 Super Bowl: 49ers vs Chiefs

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 6:49 p.m. PST / Updated: Jan 19, 2020 / 6:59 p.m. PST

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the AFC NFL Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo AP / Charlie Neibergall)

SANTA CLARA, California (AP) – Raheem Mostert rushed 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo primarily a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay 37-20 Packers for the NFC Championship Sunday.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will face the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami for the championship.

It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch and had a No. 2 pick in the last draft.

Now San Francisco is one of two teams left standing after delivering a second beating of the season to Rodgers and the Packers (14-4). The Niners are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four games or less, joining Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as No. 2 overall pick, helped set the tone when he finished the second campaign in the Green Bay game with a 13-meter bag from Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special teams standout, has done much of the rest in a remarkable takeover story for a former surfer who has been cut seven times and has only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become a key part of the NFC’s best team this year, leading the Niners with 772 yards rushing in the regular season and performing for ages in the NFC title game.

He had the second highest number of rushing yards in a playoff game against Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to rush for at least four touchdowns and 200 yards during a playoff game.

He started when he broke 36 yards on a third and 8 trap game to open the scoring on San Francisco’s second drive and continued to wrest long runs behind an impressive block.

He added TD courses of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and had 160 yards on the ground, becoming the only player in NFL history to rush for at least 150 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the year. ‘a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD rush in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers could not match this performance as they were overwhelmed by the dominant San Francisco front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a weak career record of 3.15 yards per attempt in a 37-8 loss here in November and was not much better in the first half of the rematch.

He lost a center hit to end Green Bay’s only promising promise by half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley at the end of the half and did not convert his first third of the season against the Niners before connecting on a 6-yard pass. to Aaron Jones in the first half of the second quarter for his first third drop in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers capped this drive with a 9-yard TD pass to Jones, but the game was too far out of hand at the time.

He led Green Bay to two other touchdowns and finished with 326 passing yards, but that was not enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

CALM DAY

The Niners demanded very little from Garoppolo, who only threw eight passes thanks to the big racing game and the unbalanced score. He spent 24 minutes of play between his sixth and seventh passes and finished with six passes for 77 yards.

GO FAVRE

Rodgers’ two assists gave him 40 in his playoff career, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven consecutive playoff games with at least two TD shots, a shy record from Joe Flacco.

INJURY

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after injuring the pectoral muscle in the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left in the second half with a thumb injury.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT

49ers: seventh participation of the team in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.