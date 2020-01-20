2020 Super Bowl betting odds: Kansas City 49ers and San Francisco 49ers compete in legal sports books

LAS VEGAS – Even bookies have a hard time finding a favorite in the Super Bowl.

Numerous sports books in Las Vegas opened the odds on Sunday, although the Kansas City Chiefs quickly moved to the favorites 1 point behind the San Francisco 49ers. The first punters favored the Chiefs in a game that will almost certainly set new legal betting records.

The combination of an attractive showdown, tight odds and the spread of legalized sports betting means that hundreds of millions of dollars will be traded hands over the next two weeks.

The bettors of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook started early after they were offered the odds of choice at halftime of the NFC championship game. Oddsmaker Jay Kornegay said that about 80 percent of the money at the start was on the Chiefs and the line went to Chiefs minus 1.

Total over / under started at 51 1/2 and was at 53 after a bettor put $ 110,000 more.

Odds and point spreads can fluctuate until kick-off on February 2 in Miami, largely due to heavy bets on one side or the other.

In the new Circa sports books, the game was chosen with a total of 52 to open. Sports book director Matthew Metcalf tweeted that bettors could bet up to $ 100,000 per team on Sunday with limits of $ 500,000 per team as of Tuesday morning.

Most books limit early bets to see if the point spread moves while being tested by so-called sharp objects.

Legal bets in Nevada’s 200 sports books were down last year to $ 145.9 million after setting a record the previous year with $ 158.6 million in bets. A large percentage of bets on the Super Bowl are made in so-called prop bets, which have become increasingly popular as they have multiplied in recent years.

The books will start to release hundreds of bets on different accessories during the week, from which will win the opening draw to the number of penalties each team will have.

Kornegay said he expects a new Nevada game record to be set, largely due to a good economy. Betting is now legal in 13 other states as well, but not in the home states of the teams or Florida.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.