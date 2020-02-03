MIAMI – 7:40 p.m.

Jimmy Garoppolo communicated with Kyle Juszczyk on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 left in the first half, and Super Bowl 54 between San Francisco and Kansas City is tied 10-10.

Garoppolo is now 8 to 10 for 69 yards and a score. He had been eliminated in the previous San Francisco test, which strangely means good things will happen: he’s now 39 for 42 for 461 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season in the drive immediately after an interception.

7:30 p.m.

Another fourth and a call from head coach Andy Reid paid off.

Harrison Butker’s 31-yard goal with 9:32 left in the first period was good, and Kansas City pushed their lead over San Francisco to 10-3.

Damien Williams got three yards on the fourth and 1 from San Francisco 19 to continue the drive.

7:20 p.m.

A woman apparently attempted to enter the field at Super Bowl 54.

Security personnel stopped the woman’s offer during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the security woman before she reached the playing surface.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman would face charges.

7:10 p.m.

The leaders took a risk and ended up with a touchdown.

After Damien Williams had four yards on the fourth and 1 for the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for the first TD of the game with 31 seconds left in the opening quarterback while Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers were drunk first and goal, then Mahomes went to his right before finding a fold and entering the end zone.

Safety for 49ers Jimmie Ward was rocked in a third-down game where Mahomes scrambled near the touchline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes and he went out of bounds, but he remained on the ground for about a minute after making the big hit.

6:55 p.m.

The 49ers first hit Super Bowl 54.

Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard basket with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco took a quick 3-0 lead over Kansas City.

The Chiefs have now dropped the first score in their three playoff games this season.

Kansas City kicked off the game and made three outs, Patrick Mahomes tossing a pair of unfinished. The 49ers averted disaster when overturned Richie James Jr. stifled the Chiefs’ punt but recovered.

The 49ers coldly ran 58 yards in 10 games, the big hit being a 32-yard run from Deebo Samuel.

6:35 p.m.

It’s time for football and Demi Lovato started the Super Bowl perfectly.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner”, in which American soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on stadium screens and a performance punctuated by an overflight of a military fighter plane. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pre-game introductions, with the 49ers first, then the Chiefs – with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes welcome Florida State.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors awarded by the NFL on Saturday evening.

The 49ers won the draw by calling “queues”, which could bode well for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners have all lost the draw before the game.

5:55 p.m.

On the biggest day of football, they took the time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warm-ups before the Super Bowl and lined up on their respective 24-yard lines – a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash January 26.

Bryant wore number 24 in his last 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Richard Sherman of San Francisco appeared in the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pre-game show to read a poem titled “Dear Football”. He largely copied “Dear Basketball”, the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his last season.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love, Richard.”

5:40 p.m.

Both the Chiefs and the 49ers started the season in Florida and have now finished the season in Florida.

Kansas City started with a week 1 win in Jacksonville. The San Francisco Super Bowl race started with a week 1 win at Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs will return to Florida twice next season, with games in Miami and Tampa Bay. The 49ers have three very long cross-country trips scheduled for next season – among the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots – but no returns to Florida are scheduled for 2020.

The dates of the 2020 games will not be known for a few months.

