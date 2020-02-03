2020 Super Bowl: Mahomes and Chiefs win Super Bowl with late push

MIAMI – Uneasy and stressed for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly resumed his mojo and elevated Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a victory in the NFL team’s first Super Bowl championship in half a century.

It only took two digits back in the playoffs. Then Mahomes, the MVP selected, had two long passes during the touchdowns for a 31-20 win Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We never lost confidence,” said Mahomes. “This is the greatest thing. Everyone on this team, no one had their heads down. We believed ourselves. This is what we have preached all year.”

The vaunted defense of the 49ers withered late, particularly on passes from 44 yards to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns were made on short throws to Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit to three and to Damien Williams for the head. Chiefs Reid coach’s first NFL title in twenty years was won by Williams’ 38-yard TD rush, sending a Chiefs fan dressed in red to sing “Andy!” Andy! “

Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He has been looking for one as a head coach since being hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost in their only trip to the big game after the 2004 season.

“That’s what this is about,” said Reid. “What a great team, great coaches. I appreciate every moment.

The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their previous playoff games. This time, the chefs hardly had time to return.

Kansas City fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to sing and hit the tomahawk while KC was 20-10 behind with 17 1/2 minutes remaining.

Mahomes even launched his second interception the night after that. But then came the kind of Mahome magic that makes it special.

He found Hill, whose bobble led to San Francisco’s second choice, for 44 yards on a third and -15 – the first long pass completed by Kansas City. Tarvarius Moore, who made the choice earlier, placed the ball at 1 and Kelce was wide open for scoring.

The defense of the Chiefs confused by the bad direction of the Niners much of the game became stingy and forced a three-and-out. Mahomes quickly hit Watkins on the right touchline behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard gain, leading to Williams’ first score.

San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter, and his coach, Kyle Shanahan, saw another collapse late in the game for his team. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the Falcons’ collapse and loss in overtime to New England.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the final Super Bowl before the full merger, beating Minnesota in 1970. Chef owner Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.

The Hunt family can now add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy obtained with the AFC crown.

