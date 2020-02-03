2020 Super Bowl: San Fransisco 49ers attack first against Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI – The 49ers struck first in Super Bowl 54.

Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard basket with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco took a quick 3-0 lead over Kansas City.

The Chiefs have now dropped the first score in their three playoff games this season.

Kansas City kicked off the game and made three outs, Patrick Mahomes tossing a pair of unfinished. The 49ers averted disaster when overturned Richie James Jr. stifled the Chiefs’ punt but recovered.

The 49ers coldly ran 58 yards in 10 games, the big hit being a 32-yard run from Deebo Samuel.

Demi Lovato started the Super Bowl perfectly.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner”, in which American soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on stadium screens and a performance punctuated by an overflight of a military fighter plane. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pre-game introductions, with the 49ers first, then the Chiefs – with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen once every two years at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Hurricanes welcome Florida State.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors awarded by the NFL on Saturday evening.

The 49ers won the draw by calling “queues”, which could bode well for the Chiefs. The last five Super Bowl winners have all lost the draw before the game.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warm-ups before the Super Bowl and lined up on their respective 24-yard lines – a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash January 26.

Bryant wore number 24 in his last 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Richard Sherman of San Francisco appeared in the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pre-game show to read a poem titled “Dear Football”. He largely copied “Dear Basketball”, the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his last season.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love, Richard.”

