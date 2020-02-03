2020 Super Bowl teams stand on 24-meter lines to pay homage to Kobe Bryant

MIAMI – Even at the Super Bowl, they cried Kobe Bryant.

Richard Sherman of San Francisco appeared for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey, the start of many honors dedicated to basketball legend football’s greatest day. Among them: players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate the nine victims of the helicopter crash last weekend, including Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13 years.

The teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines – in homage to Bryant’s jersey # 24. Some fans of the game wore Lakers jerseys, and some even had Bryant’s Lower Merion High School jersey.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join in a moment of silence as the 49ers, chiefs and the National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost last week. … They will never be forgotten, “said post who crossed the Hard Rock Stadium.

At the time of the announcement, two of the stadium’s four video screens showed a picture of Bryant and the names of the other eight accident victims. The other two video screens showed an image of long-time Minnesota Vikings star and Professional Football Hall of Fame Chris Doleman, who also died last week.

Sherman also appeared on Fox’s pre-game show to read a poem called “Dear Football” – adapting most of what he said from Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem which he wrote as a way to announce that the 2015-16 season would be his last with the Lakers and in the NBA.

“I played through sweat and pain. Not because the challenge called me. But because YOU called me,” read Sherman, copying Bryant’s words exactly in this particular passage. “I did everything for YOU. Because that’s what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you make me feel.”

During the Super Bowl warm-ups, many players wore crampons designed with various tributes to Bryant. Dante Pettis of San Francisco had purple and gold with the words “Mamba Out” – the last two words of Bryant’s retirement speech after his 60-point farewell match in 2016 – emblazoned on the sides. Emmanuel Sanders of the 49ers wore a pair with the words “Rest In Peace” and Demarcus Robinson of Kansas City had pictures of Bryant and his number 24 on his crampons.

Tributes on all other aspects of the sports world continued on Sunday, exactly one week after the crash. During the Miami-Pittsburgh college basketball game, Pitt fans threw purple and gold confetti – Lakers colors – in the air after the Panthers scored their first basket. And before a Serie A football match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome between Lazio and Spal, Bryant’s photo was displayed on the giant video screens.

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open of the PGA Tour, the tour joined the players with a tribute to the 16th hole to Bryant by using his two Lakers uniform numbers to reduce the position of the pin of the final round on the par by the stadium.

The pin was placed 24 meters from the front edge and 8 meters from the left edge on the rowdy hole which contains more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large assorted numbers were painted in the grass in front of the green.

Saturday night Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild skated in a 24 shirt – another way to pay tribute to Bryant.

The NFL has also announced that it is auctioning 20 autographed football helmets and balls for the benefit of the Mamba Sports Foundation. Some of those who have autographed the articles include MVP NFL Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, John Harbaugh, Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Paul Rudd, Deion Sanders , Michael Thomas and all members of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Always love, Richard.”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

