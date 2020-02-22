[2020-to-be-challenging-owing-to-covid-19,-says-epf-chief]

Chief EPF Officer Alizakri Alias reported the Staff Provident Fund expects 2020 to be a hard 12 months. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) expects 2020 to be just as or even a lot more hard than 2019, with the full effect of the COVID-19 virus very likely to drag down by now delicate global growth, Main EPF Officer Alizakri Alias stated.

The US-China trade war continue to sees no signs of ending, amongst other dangers to financial restoration.

“We hope that the domestic markets will be resilient, especially in mild of the quickly-to-be-announced governing administration stimulus package which ought to enable help investor and customer sentiment,” he claimed in a statement to announce EPF’s dividend for both of those Simpanan Konvensional and Simpanan Shariah.

Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is set to announce the financial stimulus package deal on Feb 27, 2020, to mitigate the adverse external economic impacts brought about by COVID-19.

In Malaysia, 22 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Out of the full, only five are however getting addressed, although the other 17 have fully recovered and returned dwelling.

At the time of this report, there are 77,661 scenarios recorded around the globe with two,360 deaths while 20,976 people have recovered. Out of the total scenarios, 76,290 are in China.

Nonetheless, Alizakri certain EPF’s 14.6 million members, who encompass five generations of the Malaysian workforce, that the fund recognises the increasing pressures of the new 10 years.

“For 2020 and the several years in advance, we will continue on to focus on delivering not only money dividends, but also on our obligation to provide social dividends for our users.

“We want our users to be empowered with the know-how and applications to enable them to are living much more fulfilling life when pursuing a much better long run,” he claimed.

EPF has declared a dividend of five.45 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional and 5 for each cent for Simpanan Shariah, which includes a payout of RM41.68 billion and RM4.14 billion, respectively.

The EPF’s in general investment decision belongings stood at RM924.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, of which 37 for each cent was invested in the Shariah portfolio and 63 for every cent in the Konvensional portfolio. Returns from the full Konvensional portfolio and aspect of the Shariah portfolio are attributable to Simpanan Konvensional.

For 2019, the EPF described a gross financial commitment profits of RM50.29 billion, with two-thirds coming from secure fascination and dividend streams, of which RM45.82 billion was attributed to Simpanan Konvensional. — Bernama