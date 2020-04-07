2020 Version Of Rocklahoma Festival Has Been Officially Canceled

This year’s edition of the Rocklahoma pageant has been canceled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The function, which was scheduled to take location May perhaps 22-24, is anticipated to return future year.

Billed as “America’s Largest Memorial Day Weekend Bash,” Rocklahoma was held each year at the Pryor Creek Audio Festival Grounds in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma.

The 2020 installment of Rocklahoma was slated to be headlined by 5 FINGER Dying PUNCH, SLIPKNOT and STAIND. Also scheduled to look have been MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, THE Quite RECKLESS, PAPA ROACH, HALESTORM, I PREVAIL and more.

The Rocklahoma cancelation was declared by using social media before currently.

The pageant organizers wrote: “This is difficult. For thirteen straight decades Rocklahoma has been America’s Major Memorial Working day Bash. Not remaining in a position to provide it to you for year fourteen breaks our hearts, but it is the ideal issue to do. At the direction of state and local authorities and federal pointers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so f’ing bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021.

“We elevate our eyeglasses to you, our fans. Each and every single damn 12 months you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a neighborhood of die-tricky rock enthusiasts and open up your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We just can’t wait around to get to function on 2021 and supply the finest weekend achievable to you.

“All Rocklahoma 2020 pass holders who bought passes by our official ticket supplier, Elevate, will have the means to transfer their go to 2021 or get a complete refund. Go holders will obtain an e-mail outlining the refund and transfer process on Wednesday, April 8. If you do not get an e-mail or have any queries, you should speak to Competition Ticketing Assistance by emailing [email protected] Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9:00AM – 6:00PM CST.”



