2020 Wyoming Football Recruitment Tracker | National sport

Every season is a recruitment season. So bookmark the recruiting tracker from Casper Star-Tribune and Pokes Authority in Wyoming. We have everything you need to know about which players the Cowboys offered grants, where they got involved and who is still available.
Click the icons above to learn more about each Wyoming employee. School logos show where recruits have made a verbal commitment. Soccer symbols show recruits who are not yet committed. Open the menu on the left to sort by position.
***
Recruits who signed with UW
QB
Gavin Beerup – 6-4 / 190
School: St. Bonaventure (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
RB
Joey Braasch – 6-0 / 195
School: Columbus (Nebraska)
Stars: 3 (rival)
FB
Caleb Driskill – 6-2 / 215
School: Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
Stars: 2 (rival)
TE
Nick Miles – 6-5 / 225
School: Chaparral (Colorado)
Stars: NO
LB
Brent VanderVeen – 6-2 / 190
School: Sedro Woolley (Washington)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
DE
Gavin Meyer – 6-4 / 230
School: Franklin (Wisconsin)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
Oluwaseyi Omotosho – 6-2 / 210
School: Fort Bend Bush (Texas)
Stars: NO
Cameron Smith – 6-5 / 230
School: Legend (colorado)
Stars: 2 (rival)
Braden Siders – 6-2 / 212
School: Ralston Valley (Colorado)
Stars: 2 (rival)
DT
Caleb Robinson – 6-2 / 270
School: Burke, Nebraska
Stars: N / A
OIL
Kohl Herbolsheimer – 6-3 / 275
School: Millard South, Nebraska
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
Emmanuel Pregnon – 6-6 / 265
School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)
Stars: N / A
Mana Taimani – 6-5 / 306
School: Clayton Valley Charter (California)
Stars: 2 (rival)
Nofoafia Tulafono – 6-3 / 305
School: Oak Hills (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
Malik Williams – 6-4 / 265
School: Hayward (California)
Stars: 2 (rival)
DB
Wyett Ekeler – 6-0 / 200
School: Windsor, Colorado
Stars: 2 (rival)
Cameron Stone – 5-10 / 175
School: Angleton (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
Keshaun Taylor – 6-0 / 195
School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
Isaac White – 6-1 / 195
School: Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)
Stars: 2 (rival)
Dedicated recruits
WR
Joshua Cobbs – 6-4 / 200
School: Karen Wagner (Texas)
Stars: 2 (rival)
Tyrese Grant – 6-0 / 170
School: Daingerfield (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
TE
Colin O’Brien – 6-5 / 230
School: Saddleback College (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
ATH
Buck Coors – 5-11 / 165
School: Resurrection Christian
Stars: N / A
LB
Connor Shay – 6-2 / 210
School: Monte Vista (California)
Stars: 2 (rival)
Offers to unbound recruits
OIL
Leke Asenuga – 6-2 / 275
School: Foster (Texas)
Stars: NO
Jalen Grant – 6-3 / 297
School: Mount Carmel (Illinois)
Stars: NO
Winyorri Kelly – 6-3 / 345
School: Tampa Bay Christian Academy (Florida)
Stars: NO
Gunnar Kilen – 6-6 / 275
School: Verona (Wisconsin)
Stars: NO
Marcus Miller – 6-4 / 270
School: Castro Valley (California)
Stars: NO
Andrew Rumary – 6-6 / 275
School: San Ramon Valley (California)
Stars: NO
RB
Jaheim Brown-Taylor – 5-9 / 170
School: Chandler (Arizona)
Stars: NO
Zachary Evans – 5-10 / 213
School: North Shore (Texas)
Stars: 5 (247Sport, rival)
WR
Arabia Bradford – 6-0 / 185
School: Skyline (Texas)
Stars: NO
Elijah Queen – 6-4 / 185
School: Narbonne (California)
Stars: NO
ATH
Marques Buford Jr. – 5-11 / 185
School: Trinity Christian (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sport, rival)
Kyle Floyd – 5-11 / 170
School: upland (California)
Stars: NO
Isaiah Mcelvane – 6-0 / 185
School: Valley Christian (California)
Stars: NO
Matthew Roberts – 6-2 / 210
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas)
Stars: 3 (247Sport, rival)
Hosia Stokes – 5-9 / 160
School: Adelanto (California)
Stars: NO
Edward Ta’amilo – 6-3 / 230
School: Vista Murrieta (California)
Stars: 3 (rival)
Mason White – 6-0 / 152
School: Birmingham (California)
Stars: NO
DE
Matthew Jordan – 6-2 / 242
School: St. John Bosco (California)
Stars: NO
Christopher Laie Jr.- 6-2 / 207
School: Oceanside (California)
Stars: NO
S
Ronald Jackson – 6-0 / 190
School: Belleville, Michigan
Stars: NO
Tongiaki Mateialona – 6-1 / 190
School: Dominguez (California)
Stars: NO
CB
DeAndre Davis – 6-0 / 165
School: Kimball (Texas)
Stars: NO
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.- 6-0 / 165
School: Duncanville, Texas
Stars: NO
Dedicated players with UW offers
Kosi Agina – 6-0 / 183 (CB, Fresno State)
Michael Ambagtsheer – 6-3 / 230 (TE, UC Davis)
Seth Anderson – 6-4 / 260 (DE, State of North Dakota)
Clinton Anokwuru – 6-3 / 235 (DE, Texas Tech)
Josh Baker – 6-3 / 280 (OL, Arizona)
Leshaun Bell – 6-2 / 250 (DE, UNLV)
Cade Bennett – 6-4 / 300 (OL, Oklahoma State)
Kaleo Ballungay – 6-6 / 212 (TE, Cal)
Bryson Bonds – 6-1 / 190 (S, Indiana)
Nick Booker-Brown – 6-4 / 250 (DL, N.C. State)
Brandon Brown – 6-2 / 280 (DT, Tulane)
Marshawn Buchanan – 5-11 / 190 (RB, Washington State)
Elijah Champaigne – 6-3 / 260 (DL, Tulane)
Donovan Clark – 6-2 / 190 (CB, Boise State)
Robert Cooper – 6-5 / 245 (DT, Boise State)
Russell Corrigan – 6-3 / 230 (TE, Boise State)
Andres Dewerk – 6-7 / 295 (OL, USC)
Terah Edwards – 6-3 / 295 (OL, Northwestern)
Kody Epps – 5-11 / 160 (ATH, BYU)
Graham Faloona – 6-3 / 200 (LB, Utah)
Michael Ford Jr. – 6-3 / 260 (OL, Buffalo)
Isaac Gifford – 6-0 / 180 (S, Nebraska)
Mitchell Gildehaus – 6-4 / 250 (OL, Memphis)
Tristan Golightly – 6-5 / 210 (TE, Kansas)
Ty Hahn – 6-2 / 190 (WR, Nebraska)
Micah Harper – 5-11 / 170 (CB, BYU)
Briceon Hayes – 6-4 / 220 (DE, State of Sam Houston)
Brody Hughes – 6-1 / 180 (S, State of San Diego)
Daveon Hunter – 5-10 / 200 (RB, Hawaii)
Jarin Johnson – 6-2 / 200 (LB, Air Force)
Adam Karas – 6-5 / 275 (OL, Air Force)
Brandon Lane – 6-5 / 245 (SE, State of South Dakota)
AJ Lawson – 6-2 / 180 (ATH, Iowa)
Montana Lemonious-Craig – 6-2 / 175 (ATH, Colorado)
Max Lofy – 5-11 / 162 (ATH, Wisconsin)
Justin Lohrenz – 6-4 / 230 (DE, Washington State)
Matt Lowe – 6-5 / 225 (ATH, State of Fresno)
Tai Marks – 6-2 / 305 (OL, Colorado State)
Mason Mastrov – 6-4 / 215 (LB, SMU)
Tyson McWilliams – 6-2 / 170 (CB, Cal)
Greyson Metz – 6-3 / 190 (LB, Northwestern)
Kendre Miller – 5-11 / 193 (RB, TCU)
Marcus Moore – 6-1 / 272 (DT, Louisiana Monroe)
Ryan Morgan – 6-3 / 210 (WR, Arizona State)
Colin Moroney – 6-5 / 285 (OL, Cal)
Isaiah Newell – 6-3 / 215 (ATH, Oregon State)
Connor O’Toole – 6-4 / 205 (WR, Utah)
Frank Poso – 6-5 / 320 (OL, Nevada)
Dominique Ratcliff – 6-2 / 270 (DT, Louisiana)
Jake Renfro – 6-3 / 290 (OL, Cincinnati)
Jaylin Richardson – 6-0 / 195 (RB, Kansas)
Jeff Roberson – 6-2 / 215 (DE, Oklahoma State)
Rodney Robinson – 5-10 / 170 (CB, Boise State)
Loshiaka Roques – 6-4 / 215 (LB, North Dakota State)
Nate Rutchena – 6-3 / 200 (ATH, Cal)
George Sell – 6-5 / 255 (OL, Wake Forest)
Patrick Selna – 6-6 / 275 (OL, UCLA)
Jamir Shepard – 6-2 / 190 (WR, Fresno State)
Chau Smith – 5-11 / 175 (CB, Washington State)
Keyshawn Smith – 6-1 / 175 (ATH, Washington State)
Jacob Snell – 6-4 / 240 (DE, Miami Ohio)
Ben Sparks – 6-4 / 285 (OL, SMU)
Javontez Spraggins – 6-3 / 330 (OL, Tennessee)
Jayle Stacks – 6-0 / 225 (RB, Colorado)
Upton Stout– 5-9 / 165 (CB, Utah State)
Chris Street – 5-10 / 185 (RB, Cal)
Danny Striggow – 6-4 / 220 (DE, Minnesota)
Will Swanson – 6-5 / 230 (TE, Kansas State)
Jernias Tafia – 6-5 / 235 (OL, Portland State)
Caleb Taylor – 6-4 / 230 (DE, Kansas)
Brock Travelstead – 6-1 / 190 (K / P, Louisville)
Kevin Tyler – 6-5 / 295 (OL, Illinois)
Lukas VanNess – 6-5 / 230 (DE, Iowa)
Dillon Wade – 6-4 / 285 (OL, Tulsa)
Treshawn Watson – 6-3 / 190 (WR, Illinois State)
Xavier Watts – 6-1 / 185 (WR, Notre Dame)
Kevo Wesley – 6-5 / 260 (OL, Vanderbilt)
Michael West – 6-5 / 215 (DE, State of Kent)
Leshon Williams – 5-10 / 208 (RB, Iowa)
Carver Willis – 6-5 / 260 (OL, Kansas State)
Cole Wisniewski – 6-3 / 190 (ATH, State of North Dakota)
Aaron Witt – 6-5 / 230 (DE, Iowa)
,