2020 Wyoming Football Recruitment Tracker | National sport

Every season is a recruitment season. So bookmark the recruiting tracker from Casper Star-Tribune and Pokes Authority in Wyoming. We have everything you need to know about which players the Cowboys offered grants, where they got involved and who is still available.

Click the icons above to learn more about each Wyoming employee. School logos show where recruits have made a verbal commitment. Soccer symbols show recruits who are not yet committed. Open the menu on the left to sort by position.

***

Recruits who signed with UW

QB

Gavin Beerup – 6-4 / 190

School: St. Bonaventure (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

RB

Joey Braasch – 6-0 / 195

School: Columbus (Nebraska)

Stars: 3 (rival)

FB

Caleb Driskill – 6-2 / 215

School: Thunder Basin (Wyoming)

Stars: 2 (rival)

TE

Nick Miles – 6-5 / 225

School: Chaparral (Colorado)

Stars: NO

LB

Brent VanderVeen – 6-2 / 190

School: Sedro Woolley (Washington)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

DE

Gavin Meyer – 6-4 / 230

School: Franklin (Wisconsin)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Oluwaseyi Omotosho – 6-2 / 210

School: Fort Bend Bush (Texas)

Stars: NO

Cameron Smith – 6-5 / 230

School: Legend (colorado)

Stars: 2 (rival)

Braden Siders – 6-2 / 212

School: Ralston Valley (Colorado)

Stars: 2 (rival)

DT

Caleb Robinson – 6-2 / 270

School: Burke, Nebraska

Stars: N / A

OIL

Kohl Herbolsheimer – 6-3 / 275

School: Millard South, Nebraska

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Emmanuel Pregnon – 6-6 / 265

School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)

Stars: N / A

Mana Taimani – 6-5 / 306

School: Clayton Valley Charter (California)

Stars: 2 (rival)

Nofoafia Tulafono – 6-3 / 305

School: Oak Hills (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Malik Williams – 6-4 / 265

School: Hayward (California)

Stars: 2 (rival)

DB

Wyett Ekeler – 6-0 / 200

School: Windsor, Colorado

Stars: 2 (rival)

Cameron Stone – 5-10 / 175

School: Angleton (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Keshaun Taylor – 6-0 / 195

School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Isaac White – 6-1 / 195

School: Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)

Stars: 2 (rival)

Dedicated recruits

WR

Joshua Cobbs – 6-4 / 200

School: Karen Wagner (Texas)

Stars: 2 (rival)

Tyrese Grant – 6-0 / 170

School: Daingerfield (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

TE

Colin O’Brien – 6-5 / 230

School: Saddleback College (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

ATH

Buck Coors – 5-11 / 165

School: Resurrection Christian

Stars: N / A

LB

Connor Shay – 6-2 / 210

School: Monte Vista (California)

Stars: 2 (rival)

Offers to unbound recruits

OIL

Leke Asenuga – 6-2 / 275

School: Foster (Texas)

Stars: NO

Jalen Grant – 6-3 / 297

School: Mount Carmel (Illinois)

Stars: NO

Winyorri Kelly – 6-3 / 345

School: Tampa Bay Christian Academy (Florida)

Stars: NO

Gunnar Kilen – 6-6 / 275

School: Verona (Wisconsin)

Stars: NO

Marcus Miller – 6-4 / 270

School: Castro Valley (California)

Stars: NO

Andrew Rumary – 6-6 / 275

School: San Ramon Valley (California)

Stars: NO

RB

Jaheim Brown-Taylor – 5-9 / 170

School: Chandler (Arizona)

Stars: NO

Zachary Evans – 5-10 / 213

School: North Shore (Texas)

Stars: 5 (247Sport, rival)

WR

Arabia Bradford – 6-0 / 185

School: Skyline (Texas)

Stars: NO

Elijah Queen – 6-4 / 185

School: Narbonne (California)

Stars: NO

ATH

Marques Buford Jr. – 5-11 / 185

School: Trinity Christian (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sport, rival)

Kyle Floyd – 5-11 / 170

School: upland (California)

Stars: NO

Isaiah Mcelvane – 6-0 / 185

School: Valley Christian (California)

Stars: NO

Matthew Roberts – 6-2 / 210

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas)

Stars: 3 (247Sport, rival)

Hosia Stokes – 5-9 / 160

School: Adelanto (California)

Stars: NO

Edward Ta’amilo – 6-3 / 230

School: Vista Murrieta (California)

Stars: 3 (rival)

Mason White – 6-0 / 152

School: Birmingham (California)

Stars: NO

DE

Matthew Jordan – 6-2 / 242

School: St. John Bosco (California)

Stars: NO

Christopher Laie Jr.- 6-2 / 207

School: Oceanside (California)

Stars: NO

S

Ronald Jackson – 6-0 / 190

School: Belleville, Michigan

Stars: NO

Tongiaki Mateialona – 6-1 / 190

School: Dominguez (California)

Stars: NO

CB

DeAndre Davis – 6-0 / 165

School: Kimball (Texas)

Stars: NO

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.- 6-0 / 165

School: Duncanville, Texas

Stars: NO

Dedicated players with UW offers

Kosi Agina – 6-0 / 183 (CB, Fresno State)

Michael Ambagtsheer – 6-3 / 230 (TE, UC Davis)

Seth Anderson – 6-4 / 260 (DE, State of North Dakota)

Clinton Anokwuru – 6-3 / 235 (DE, Texas Tech)

Josh Baker – 6-3 / 280 (OL, Arizona)

Leshaun Bell – 6-2 / 250 (DE, UNLV)

Cade Bennett – 6-4 / 300 (OL, Oklahoma State)

Kaleo Ballungay – 6-6 / 212 (TE, Cal)

Bryson Bonds – 6-1 / 190 (S, Indiana)

Nick Booker-Brown – 6-4 / 250 (DL, N.C. State)

Brandon Brown – 6-2 / 280 (DT, Tulane)

Marshawn Buchanan – 5-11 / 190 (RB, Washington State)

Elijah Champaigne – 6-3 / 260 (DL, Tulane)

Donovan Clark – 6-2 / 190 (CB, Boise State)

Robert Cooper – 6-5 / 245 (DT, Boise State)

Russell Corrigan – 6-3 / 230 (TE, Boise State)

Andres Dewerk – 6-7 / 295 (OL, USC)

Terah Edwards – 6-3 / 295 (OL, Northwestern)

Kody Epps – 5-11 / 160 (ATH, BYU)

Graham Faloona – 6-3 / 200 (LB, Utah)

Michael Ford Jr. – 6-3 / 260 (OL, Buffalo)

Isaac Gifford – 6-0 / 180 (S, Nebraska)

Mitchell Gildehaus – 6-4 / 250 (OL, Memphis)

Tristan Golightly – 6-5 / 210 (TE, Kansas)

Ty Hahn – 6-2 / 190 (WR, Nebraska)

Micah Harper – 5-11 / 170 (CB, BYU)

Briceon Hayes – 6-4 / 220 (DE, State of Sam Houston)

Brody Hughes – 6-1 / 180 (S, State of San Diego)

Daveon Hunter – 5-10 / 200 (RB, Hawaii)

Jarin Johnson – 6-2 / 200 (LB, Air Force)

Adam Karas – 6-5 / 275 (OL, Air Force)

Brandon Lane – 6-5 / 245 (SE, State of South Dakota)

AJ Lawson – 6-2 / 180 (ATH, Iowa)

Montana Lemonious-Craig – 6-2 / 175 (ATH, Colorado)

Max Lofy – 5-11 / 162 (ATH, Wisconsin)

Justin Lohrenz – 6-4 / 230 (DE, Washington State)

Matt Lowe – 6-5 / 225 (ATH, State of Fresno)

Tai Marks – 6-2 / 305 (OL, Colorado State)

Mason Mastrov – 6-4 / 215 (LB, SMU)

Tyson McWilliams – 6-2 / 170 (CB, Cal)

Greyson Metz – 6-3 / 190 (LB, Northwestern)

Kendre Miller – 5-11 / 193 (RB, TCU)

Marcus Moore – 6-1 / 272 (DT, Louisiana Monroe)

Ryan Morgan – 6-3 / 210 (WR, Arizona State)

Colin Moroney – 6-5 / 285 (OL, Cal)

Isaiah Newell – 6-3 / 215 (ATH, Oregon State)

Connor O’Toole – 6-4 / 205 (WR, Utah)

Frank Poso – 6-5 / 320 (OL, Nevada)

Dominique Ratcliff – 6-2 / 270 (DT, Louisiana)

Jake Renfro – 6-3 / 290 (OL, Cincinnati)

Jaylin Richardson – 6-0 / 195 (RB, Kansas)

Jeff Roberson – 6-2 / 215 (DE, Oklahoma State)

Rodney Robinson – 5-10 / 170 (CB, Boise State)

Loshiaka Roques – 6-4 / 215 (LB, North Dakota State)

Nate Rutchena – 6-3 / 200 (ATH, Cal)

George Sell – 6-5 / 255 (OL, Wake Forest)

Patrick Selna – 6-6 / 275 (OL, UCLA)

Jamir Shepard – 6-2 / 190 (WR, Fresno State)

Chau Smith – 5-11 / 175 (CB, Washington State)

Keyshawn Smith – 6-1 / 175 (ATH, Washington State)

Jacob Snell – 6-4 / 240 (DE, Miami Ohio)

Ben Sparks – 6-4 / 285 (OL, SMU)

Javontez Spraggins – 6-3 / 330 (OL, Tennessee)

Jayle Stacks – 6-0 / 225 (RB, Colorado)

Upton Stout– 5-9 / 165 (CB, Utah State)

Chris Street – 5-10 / 185 (RB, Cal)

Danny Striggow – 6-4 / 220 (DE, Minnesota)

Will Swanson – 6-5 / 230 (TE, Kansas State)

Jernias Tafia – 6-5 / 235 (OL, Portland State)

Caleb Taylor – 6-4 / 230 (DE, Kansas)

Brock Travelstead – 6-1 / 190 (K / P, Louisville)

Kevin Tyler – 6-5 / 295 (OL, Illinois)

Lukas VanNess – 6-5 / 230 (DE, Iowa)

Dillon Wade – 6-4 / 285 (OL, Tulsa)

Treshawn Watson – 6-3 / 190 (WR, Illinois State)

Xavier Watts – 6-1 / 185 (WR, Notre Dame)

Kevo Wesley – 6-5 / 260 (OL, Vanderbilt)

Michael West – 6-5 / 215 (DE, State of Kent)

Leshon Williams – 5-10 / 208 (RB, Iowa)

Carver Willis – 6-5 / 260 (OL, Kansas State)

Cole Wisniewski – 6-3 / 190 (ATH, State of North Dakota)

Aaron Witt – 6-5 / 230 (DE, Iowa)

,