2020 Wyoming signee: Colin O’Brien | National sport

Wyoming football received a signed letter of intent from Colin O’Brien, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound end of Mission Viejo, California, on February 5.

O’Brien, who worked for the cowboys on January 24, also had offers from Boise State and UMass, among others. It has been awarded three stars by 247Sports and two stars by Rivals.

“Colin has great size potential, is sporty and just scratches the surface of what he can become. We are pleased that he will be with us for spring training. “

