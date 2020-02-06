2020 Wyoming signee: Joshua Cobbs | National sport

Wyoming football received a signed letter of intent on February 5 from Joshua Cobbs, a 6-foot-4, £ 200 recipient from San Antonio, Texas.

Cobbs, who had dedicated himself to the cowboys on January 23, also had offers from the UNLV, Army and Navy. It was awarded two stars by Rivals.

“Joshua gives our wide receiver corps size and athleticism. It has a large catch radius and attacks the ball at the highest point. “

