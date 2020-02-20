[2021-recruit-decommits-from-tennessee-football-subsequent-position-coach’s-departure]

Isaac Washington’s determination to Tennessee lasted significantly less than a thirty day period. The 3-star defensive tackle in the 2021 course declared his decommitment on Wednesday following giving his pledge on Jan. 25.

Due to the fact he fully commited, Tennessee defensive line mentor Tracy Rocker left for the very same occupation at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pound Washington is a junior at East Surry Significant University in North Carolina. Pursuing his decommitment, the Vols have 5 players committed to their 2021 course.

“I would like to thank Tennessee for believing in me enough to offer you a scholarship to engage in football and continue on my instruction,” Washington wrote in a be aware he posted to Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Mentor (Derrick) Ansley for all they have finished for me in this recruiting course of action.

“I am even now very fascinated in being a Tennessee Volunteer, but with the recent coaching improvements I have determined to re-open my recruitment and take a look at other plans to appear into my other features, and a lot more to appear.”

Ansley, Tennessee’s defensive coordinator, is the only member of the defensive personnel who returned from 2019 time.

Together with Rocker’s departure, assistants Chris Rumph and Kevin Sherrer remaining for positions in the NFL.

