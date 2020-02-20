[2021-tennessee-soccer-recruit-decommits-after-position-coach’s-departure]

Isaac Washington’s commitment to Tennessee lasted less than a thirty day period. The a few-star defensive tackle in the 2021 course introduced his decommitment on Wednesday immediately after supplying his pledge on Jan. 25.

Because he committed, Tennessee defensive line coach Tracy Rocker remaining for the very same work at South Carolina.

The six-foot-three, 268-pound Washington is a junior at East Surry Significant College in North Carolina. Just after his decommitment, the Vols have five players dedicated to their 2021 class.

“I would like to thank Tennessee for believing in me more than enough to present a scholarship to perform soccer and keep on my schooling,” Washington wrote in a be aware he posted to Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and Coach (Derrick) Ansley for all they have finished for me in this recruiting system.

“I am still really intrigued in getting a Tennessee Volunteer, but with the current coaching alterations I have resolved to re-open up my recruitment and go to other applications to seem into my other presents, and a lot more to appear.”

Ansley, Tennessee’s defensive coordinator, is the only member of the defensive team who returned from the 2019 year.

Together with Rocker’s departure, assistants Chris Rumph and Kevin Sherrer still left for employment in the NFL.

