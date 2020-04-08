2022 globe athletics championships established for July 15-24 | Athletics

Tori Bowie of the US in action in the course of the Earth Athletics Championships women’s 100 metres ultimate at London Stadium, August 6, 2017. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 8 — The earth athletics championships originally scheduled for up coming calendar year in Eugene, Oregon, will just take put July 15-24 in 2022, avoiding a prospective clash with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

World Athletics very last thirty day period shifted the celebration to 2022 to accommodate the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed by a 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Globe Athletics Council approved the new dates this week soon after extensive discussions with the sport’s stakeholders together with organisers of two other important championships due to choose position in July-August 2022, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Online games and the multisport European Championships in Munich,” Entire world Athletics mentioned in a assertion right now.

“The new routine will reduce a immediate conflict in between any of these significant functions and, with watchful programming, will guarantee athletes can contend in up to a few environment-class competitions.”

The earth championships were to begin with planned to operate from August 6-15 in 2021. The opposition experienced to be rearranged soon after Olympics organisers claimed the Tokyo Video games will now just take position on July 23-August 8 up coming 12 months.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in the English town of Birmingham on July 27-August 7. The European Athletics Championships are thanks to take spot in Munich on August 11-21. — AFP