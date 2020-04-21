205 bogus news clarified by speedy response workforce due to the fact its inception, says minister | Malaysia

SAIFUDDIN-Crew/BM

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Rapid Response Staff (PRP), which monitors suspicious information and allegations, has clarified 205 bogus news since its inception on March 24.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah explained the bogus information concerned matters these as the motion regulate get (MCO), Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN), Community Welfare Division (JKM) assistance and the Covid-19 pandemic which had been subject areas of discussion among the the group.

“The concentrate of PRP is to watch and explain suspicious information as very well as announcements and to obtain clarification from individuals included so as not to bring about issue and apprehension among the the community,” he claimed in a assertion nowadays.

According to Saifuddin, the PRP, which comprised division and company officers below the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) in cooperation with the Nationwide Stability Council (NSC), would go on to operate during the MCO.

As such, he questioned Malaysians to check out right before sharing unauthenticated information which could be confirmed on Sebenarnya.my (https://sebenarnya.my/).

Saifuddin also recommended the people to stay at property, frequently clean their palms and length themselves a metre aside as precautionary actions against Covid-19. — Bernama