[20th-annual-kern-county-instructor-recruitment-good]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 20th Yearly Kern County Trainer Recruitment Fair took location Saturday early morning at the Larry E. Reider Education and learning Heart. The function invited all those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have a bachelor’s degree or greater to see what openings could be out there all through the 2020-2021 school 12 months.

The function is sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Colleges Office environment as it is the country’s most significant collecting of school district recruiters in one spot.

“We need to make positive that our students have the teachers they want,” Coordinator of Instructor Development System at the Kern County Superintendent Schools, Tania Schalburg-Dykes said. “Starting early in February is a excellent way for districts to satisfy teachers.”

Various college districts are also recruiting Job Technological Education (CTE) instructors. People today who have a substantial school diploma or equivalent with at minimum three many years of practical experience in the adhering to industries are desired: